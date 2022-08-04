Cakes and Pastries Market 2022-27: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Report, Growth and Forecast: IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global cakes and pastries market reached a value of US$ 130.7 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 170.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.
Cakes and pastries are one of the most popular products, which are baked using flour, sugar, eggs, margarine, baking soda, and baking powder. The cakes have a unique texture, which makes them customizable as per the consumer preference. They are largely used on ceremonial occasions, such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries and are available in different sizes and shapes. Moreover, pastries are often baked or fried and are used as a crust for tarts and pies. Shortcuts, puff, and choux are some of the types of pastries available in the market.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market/requestsample
Global Cakes and Pastries Market Trends:
The cakes and pastries market is primarily driven by the rising demand for customized pastries and cakes and inflating consumer expenditure power. The high demand for decadent foods and rising working populace have facilitated the demand for ready-to-eat food products, such as pastries, cakes, and pies. Moreover, the rising consumer health consciousness has prompted the key players to introduce healthy product variants, such as whole wheat, multigrain, organic, and gluten-free, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cakes and pastries market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, type, sector and distribution channel.
Competitive Landscape:
- Finsbury
- Flowers Foods
- Grupo Bimbo
- American Baking Company
- Britannia
- Euro Cakes
- Hostess Brands
- McKee Foods
- Yamazaki Baking
- Aryzta
- Mulino Bianco
- Edeka
- Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies
- BreadTalk Group Limited.
Breakup by Product:
- Artisanal Bakery Products
- In-store Bakery Products
Breakup by Type:
- Cakes
- Frozen Cakes & Pastries
- Pastries
- Sweet Pies
Breakup by Sector:
- Food Service
- Retail
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Super Markets and Hyper Markets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Artisanal Bakeries
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Breakup by Country
- Italy
- Germany
- United States
- France
- Ireland
- United Kingdom
- Netherlands
- Australia
- China
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Saudi Arabia
- Africa Region
- Japan
Request Brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1590&flag=A
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800