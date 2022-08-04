Fresh Cream Market Trends 2022-27: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast: IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fresh Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global fresh cream market size reached 8.5 Million Metric Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 10.8 Million Metric Tons by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% during 2022-2027.

Fresh cream is a dairy-based cream that is used as an ingredient and an accompaniment in food products. During preparation, boiled milk is allowed to rest and whipped to achieve a smooth texture. Rich in flavor and saturated fat, it adds richness to various dishes and improves their texture and appearance. Moreover, it contains a high amount of vitamin B2, calcium, and phosphorus, which promote the growth of red blood cells, support the immune system, maintain bones and teeth, and provide energy. Commercially and domestically, it is used in the preparation of cookies, ice cream, soups, pasta, and gravies across numerous restaurants, cafes, and bakeries.

Fresh Cream Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the food manufacturing industry across the globe. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of processed and ready-to-eat foods among the masses. In addition to this, the paradigm shift in the dietary habits of the masses is resulting in a higher uptake of fresh cream. Moreover, the easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the advent of numerous varieties, such as vegan-friendly, low-fat, organic and farm-fresh product variants with a wide range of flavors, are resulting in a considerable rise in product sales. The inflating disposable incomes of individuals, coupled with rapid urbanization, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the flourishing fast-food industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape:

Nestlé

Danone

Sodiaal

Lactalis Group

Fonterra

Amul

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

