Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global frozen fruits and vegetables market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2021.Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach US$ 30.1 Billion by 2027, at a projected CAGR of 2.74% during 2022-2027.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are frozen using an advanced technique, which helps in retaining the flavor, color, and nutritive value of the products. The freezing temperature slows down the decomposition process by turning moisture into ice, thus preventing bacteria growth. These products are also immune to spoilage that occurs during transportation and due to exposure to heat, light, and dust.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-fruits-and-vegetables-market/requestsample

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends:

Frozen fruits and vegetables help minimize the overall cooking time without affecting the nutritional quotient. This represents one of the key factors primarily driving the global frozen fruits and vegetables market growth. In line with this, the rapidly increasing working populace and the rising consumer expenditure power are other factors providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is also driven by the easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels and in various supermarkets and hypermarkets at affordable price points and in convenient packaging solutions.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global frozen fruits and vegetables market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

Competitive Landscape:

Dole Food Company, Inc

Ardo NV

HJ Heinz

Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd

General Mills

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Independent Retailers Convenience Stores Online Others

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=803&flag=C

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800