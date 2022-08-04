Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Forecast 2022-27: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth

The latest research study “Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market size reached US$ 363.66 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 513.24 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

An automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is an essential component of an engine cooling technique integrated into a vehicle that assists with sensors, lubrication, and controls. It maintains the optimal operating temperature of the motor when it gets heated by reducing the noise and warmth generated by engines. Automotive hydrostatic fan drives with electronically controlled systems that offer precise control while reducing the speed during periods of low cooling demand. As a result, it enables commercial vehicles, mobile equipment, and coaches to meet the strict guidelines concerning emissions and noise and finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as agriculture, transportation, and construction.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for fuel-efficient, noiseless, and independently operating engine cooling techniques in off-highway vehicles is primarily driving the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market.

Besides this, the rising technological advancements in motor manufacturing, the elevating focus on sustainable development, and the reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing need for automotive hydrostatic fan drive systems in construction equipment is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of hybrid engines, inflating disposable income levels of the consumers, and the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EV) are anticipated to propel the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market over the forecasted period.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 363.66 Million Market forecast in 2027 US$ 513.24 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.80% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Pump Type and Vehicle Type. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A., Bosch Rexroth Aktiengesellschaft (Robert Bosch GmbH), Bucher Hydraulics (Bucher Industries AG), Casappa S.p.A., Concentric AB, Danfoss, JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Group), Parker Hannifin Corporation, Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics Inc. and Walvoil S.p.A (Interpump Group S.p.A). Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A., Bosch Rexroth Aktiengesellschaft (Robert Bosch GmbH), Bucher Hydraulics (Bucher Industries AG), Casappa S.p.A., Concentric AB, Danfoss, JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Group), Parker Hannifin Corporation, Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics Inc. and Walvoil S.p.A (Interpump Group S.p.A).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Component, Pump Type, Vehicle Type and Geography

Breakup by Component:

Variable Axial Piston Pump

Fixed Gear Motor

Engine Control Unit

Oil Cooler

Hydraulic Values and Sensors

Breakup by Pump Type:

Fixed Displacement Pump

Variable Displacement Pump

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

On-Road Vehicles Bus Truck

Off-Road Vehicles Construction and Mining Agricultural

Train, Metro and Trams

By Geography:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

