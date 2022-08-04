Glycomics Market Global Report 2022-27: Top Companies Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Analysis

“Market Overview 2022-2027”

The latest research study “Glycomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global glycomics market reached a value of US$ 1.21 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.80% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Industry Definition and Application:

Glycomics is a field of study that assists in quantifying or defining the glycome of a tissue, cell, or organism. It mainly aids in determining all the genes that encode glycoproteins and identifying the structure and function of the entire set of glycans produced in a single organism. Glycomics is also utilized in establishing the role of carbohydrate-protein interactions in cell-to-cell communication. It is used for drug discovery, diagnostics, and immunology. As a result, glycomics finds widespread applications in academic research institutes, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), etc., across the globe.

Global Glycomics Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, on account of the sedentary lifestyles and the increasing number of individuals who are smoking and consuming alcohol, is among the primary factors driving the glycomics market. In line with this, the elevating demand for vaccines and treatment drugs, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing popularity of glycomics in research centers, on account of the inflating adoption of glycan structure data analysis, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of advanced technologies, such as mass spectrometry (MS), high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and capillary electrophoresis (CE), in chemical and biochemical research is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the expanding pharmaceutical industry, the rising number of clinical trials, and the improving healthcare infrastructures are anticipated to propel the glycomics market over the forecasted period.

Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.21 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 2.52 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.80% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Segments covered Product, Application, End User and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Dextra Laboratories Limited (New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Limited), Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Waters Corporation.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Enzymes

Glycosidases

Glycosyltransferases

Neuraminidases

Sialyltransferases

Others

Instruments

Mass Spectrometers

HPLC

MALDI-TOF

Array systems

Others

Kits

Glycan Labeling Kits

Glycan Purification Kits

Glycan Release Kits

Others

Reagents

Glycoproteins

Monosaccharides

Oligosaccharides

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Dextra Laboratories Limited (New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Limited), Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Waters Corporation.

