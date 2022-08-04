Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2022-27: Top Companies Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2027”, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market reached a value of US$ 16.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Healthcare cold chain logistics services help maintain the shelf life and efficacy of various temperature-sensitive biological preparations, such as biopharmaceuticals, medicines, vaccines, and blood and tissue samples. It relies on refrigerated warehouses and vehicles to enable proper storage, provide temperature-controlled packaging, and protect the products from deterioration. As a result, these services are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry to reduce losses from damaged biomedical supplies.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market/requestsample

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of healthcare cold chain logistics in the pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals sectors can be attributed to the growing need to inhibit the loss of chemical activity due to abrupt temperature changes. Apart from this, the increasing demand for vaccines across the globe for immunizing citizens against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) represents another crucial factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the numerous initiatives and funding by governments of various nations to enhance the healthcare infrastructure are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and segment.

Competitive Landscape:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (World Courier)

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corporation Services, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Cavalier Logistics, Inc

DB Schenker

LifeConEx

American Airlines Cargo

Continental Group

Marken Ltd.

Breakup by Product:

Clinical Trial Materials

Vaccines

Biopharmaceuticals

Breakup by Segment:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=586&flag=C

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800