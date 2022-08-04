Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-27: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027. The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is a secondary market that distributes and replaces retrofitting and manufactures automobile equipment, lubricants, tires, and accessories. It also deals with the after-sales of heavy-duty vehicle components. The aftermarket reinstalls and remanufactures mechanical and electrical components to help minimize expenses and enhance vehicle life. The automotive heavy-duty parts are extensively used across several service channels, such as do it for me (DIFM), do it yourself (DIY), and original equipment sellers.

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends:

The integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors with heavy-duty vehicles, to allow fleet management companies to gather real-time information about the conditions of the vehicle represents one of the prime factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the growing environmental consciousness and surging consumer awareness regarding regular vehicle maintenance and servicing are accelerating the market growth. Moreover, rapid digitization and the easy availability of heavy-duty vehicle components on e-commerce platforms are significantly boosting the market growth. Apart from this, strategic collaborations among the key players and the commercialization of autonomous trucks are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

  • 3M Company
  • Atc Drivetrain, LLC
  • Continental Aktiengesellschaft
  • DENSO CORPORATION
  • Detroit Diesel Corporation
  • Dorian Drake International Inc.
  • Dorman Products, Inc
  • Federal-Mogul Products US LLC
  • Instrument Sales and Service, Inc
  • UCI International, LLC

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

  • Tires
  • Batteries
  • Brake Parts
  • Filters
  • Body Parts
  • Lighting and Electronic Components
  • Wheels
  • Exhaust Components
  • Turbochargers
  • Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Class 4 to Class 6
  • Class 7 and Class 8

Breakup by Service Channel:

  • DIY
  • OE Seller
  • DIFM

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Key highlights of the report:                                                      

  • Market Performance (2016-2021)
  • Market Outlook (2022-2027)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

