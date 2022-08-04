Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-27: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027. The heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is a secondary market that distributes and replaces retrofitting and manufactures automobile equipment, lubricants, tires, and accessories. It also deals with the after-sales of heavy-duty vehicle components. The aftermarket reinstalls and remanufactures mechanical and electrical components to help minimize expenses and enhance vehicle life. The automotive heavy-duty parts are extensively used across several service channels, such as do it for me (DIFM), do it yourself (DIY), and original equipment sellers.

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends:

The integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors with heavy-duty vehicles, to allow fleet management companies to gather real-time information about the conditions of the vehicle represents one of the prime factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the growing environmental consciousness and surging consumer awareness regarding regular vehicle maintenance and servicing are accelerating the market growth. Moreover, rapid digitization and the easy availability of heavy-duty vehicle components on e-commerce platforms are significantly boosting the market growth. Apart from this, strategic collaborations among the key players and the commercialization of autonomous trucks are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Atc Drivetrain, LLC

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

DENSO CORPORATION

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Dorian Drake International Inc.

Dorman Products, Inc

Federal-Mogul Products US LLC

Instrument Sales and Service, Inc

UCI International, LLC

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

Tires

Batteries

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting and Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Class 4 to Class 6

Class 7 and Class 8

Breakup by Service Channel:

DIY

OE Seller

DIFM

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

