Hexamine Market Revenue 2022, Industry Demands, Growth Analysis, and Report By 2027

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hexamine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global hexamine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027.

Hexamine (C6H12N4), also called hexamethylenetetramine (HMT), represents an odorless white crystalline powder with a cage-like structure that is usually soluble in polar organic solvents and water. It is prepared by treating aqueous formaldehyde with ammonia and evaporating as well as crystallizing the solid product. Hexamine is extensively utilized in the formulation of phenolic resins and phenolic resin molding compounds. In addition to this, it finds wide-ranging applications as a binder in the manufacturing of brake and clutch linings, non-woven textiles, abrasive items, fireproof materials, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Hexamine Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread product utilization by fire-protection laboratories to test the flammability of rugs and carpets is primarily driving the hexamine market. Additionally, the inflating need for this compound as a versatile reagent during several chemical reactions, such as duff, delepine, sommelet, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for agrochemicals, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc., which have hexamine as a major raw material, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing popularity of hexamine in treating chronic urinary tract infections, owing to its antiseptic properties, is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of HMT in the production of lightweight fuel tablets used by hobbyists, campers, relief organizations, etc., to heat camp food or military rations is anticipated to fuel the hexamine market over the forecasted period.

Hexamine Market 2022-2027Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Chemanol (Methanol Chemicals Company)

Hexion Inc.

INEOS Group Limited

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc

Newton Engineering & Chemicals Ltd.

PJSC Metafrax Chemicals

Shandong Dongping Tongda Import and Export Co. Ltd.

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd

Sina Chemical Industries Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global hexamine market on the basis of grade, function, application and region.

Breakup by Grade:

Stabilized Grade

Unstabilized Grade

Breakup by Function:

Antioxidants

Modifiers

Inhibitors

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Breakup by Application:

Resin

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Explosive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

