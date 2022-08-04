In-Dash Navigation System Market Analysis 2022 – Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Outlook and Forecast

“Market Overview 2022-2027”

The latest research study “In-Dash Navigation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global in-dash navigation system market reached a value of US$ 13.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 26.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.60% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Industry Definition and Application:

An in-dash navigation system refers to the GPS navigation unit that replaces the factory head unit in a car. It generally includes combined head units, such as satellite radio, amplitude modulation, frequency modulation, compact disk players, digital video disc player inputs, hands-free cellphones, etc. The in-dash navigation system is fully embedded into the steering wheel controls of a vehicle and is usually connected to the cloud that provides online and offline location search services to improve the driving experience. It also offers weather forecasts and real-time traffic status. Consequently, in-dash navigation systems find numerous applications in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, etc.

Global In-Dash Navigation System Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of onboard global positioning system (GPS) devices that aid in providing the shortest route to the driver for reaching the intended destination and reducing the fuel consumption of vehicles is primarily stimulating the in-dash navigation system market. Additionally, the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies to minimize carbon emissions from automobiles is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising integration of in-dash navigation systems in car models as a standard feature is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are introducing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and lane departure warning systems (LDWS) to provide better services, which is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating sales of passenger vehicles, owing to the expanding automotive industry, are projected to catalyze the in-dash navigation system market in the coming years.

In-Dash Navigation System Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 13.55 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 26.54 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.60% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Technology, Screen Size, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alpine Electronics Inc. (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.), Clarion (Faurecia), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Harman International Industries Incorporated (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Luxoft Holding Inc. (DXC Technology Company), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and TomTom Internationa. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Display Unit

Control Module

Antenna Module

Wiring Harness

Breakup by Technology:

2D Maps

3D Maps

Breakup by Screen Size:

Less Than 6 Inches

6 Inches to 11 Inches

Greater Than 11 Inches

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

By Geography:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Alpine Electronics Inc. (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.), Clarion (Faurecia), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Harman International Industries Incorporated (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Luxoft Holding Inc. (DXC Technology Company), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and TomTom Internationa.

