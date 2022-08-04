Industrial Hemp Market Expanding at a CAGR of 16.57% during 2022-2027 The report has segmented the global Industrial hemp market on the basis of type, source, application and region.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Hemp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global industrial hemp market reached a value of US$ 4.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.57% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Industrial hemp represents a plant species of Cannabis sativa that is a rich source of oilseed, fiber, protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, carbohydrates, etc. It is widely used to manage or treat several diseases, such as eczema, arthritis, high cholesterol, etc. Besides this, industrial hemp is also utilized to produce nutritional supplements, fabrics, textiles, paper, construction materials, personal care products, etc.

Industrial Hemp Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product demand for manufacturing dent-resistant and lightweight automobile bodies, coupled with the rapidly expanding automotive industry, is driving the industrial hemp market across the globe. Apart from this, the rising product requirement in the agriculture sector, where it assists in soil remediation, bio-absorption of heavy metals, weeding fields, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, hemp fabrics are used to manufacture yarns and spun fibers, home furnishings, insulation materials, etc., which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the growing adoption of industrial hemp for oil paints, printing inks, fuel, putty, chain-saw lubricants, coatings, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the relaxation of certain regulations by government bodies pertaining to industrial hemp production is leading to various lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, thereby augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the elevating incidences of epilepsy and other sleep disorders, along with the increasing consumption of hemp-based products owing to their health benefits, are expected to fuel the industrial hemp market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aurora Cannabis

Boring Hemp Company

Ecofibre Limited

Hemp Inc

HempFlax Group B.V.

Hempro International GmbH

MH medical hemp GmbH

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-op. Ltd.

South Hemp Tecno srl

Valley Bio Limited

Industrial Hemp Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global Industrial hemp market on the basis of type, source, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Hemp Seed

Hemp Oil

Hemp Fiber

Others

Breakup by Source:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

