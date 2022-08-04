Melatonin Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2027 Melatonin supplements are available in the form of pills, liquids, and chewable gummies.

Industry Overview and Application:

Melatonin supplements are available in the form of pills, liquids, and chewable gummies. Their consumption assists in treating sleep-related disorders, such as insomnia, jet lag, rapid eye movement, and delayed sleep phase syndrome. Apart from this, as their high doses, along with chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, aids in reducing tumor size, their demand is escalating around the world.

Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, there is a considerable increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, obesity, and palpitation. This, in confluence with hectic work schedules and rising stress levels, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing prescribing rate of sleeping pills during post-traumatic stress, cancer treatment, and psychotherapy is also strengthening the melatonin supplements market growth. Furthermore, leading players are introducing melatonin supplements of innovative flavors and quick-dissolving variants. They are also significantly investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Amazing Nutrition (Good Brands LLC)

Just Potent LLC

Life Extension Foundation Inc.

Natrol LLC (Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.)

NOW Foods

Optimum Nutrition, Inc. (Glanbia plc)

Pharmavite LLC (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Robinson Pharma, Inc.

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global melatonin supplements market on the basis of type, form, treatment, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Natural Melatonin

Synthetic Melatonin

Breakup by Form:

Pills

Liquids

Chewables

Breakup by Treatment:

Medicinal

Preventive

Breakup by Application:

Sleep Disorders

Alzheimer’s Disease

Weak Immune System

Cancer Treatment

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

