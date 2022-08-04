Melatonin Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2027
Melatonin supplements are available in the form of pills, liquids, and chewable gummies.
Informed covered in the report:
- Historical market data from 2016-2021
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players
Industry Overview and Application:
Melatonin supplements are available in the form of pills, liquids, and chewable gummies. Their consumption assists in treating sleep-related disorders, such as insomnia, jet lag, rapid eye movement, and delayed sleep phase syndrome. Apart from this, as their high doses, along with chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, aids in reducing tumor size, their demand is escalating around the world.
Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, there is a considerable increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, obesity, and palpitation. This, in confluence with hectic work schedules and rising stress levels, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing prescribing rate of sleeping pills during post-traumatic stress, cancer treatment, and psychotherapy is also strengthening the melatonin supplements market growth. Furthermore, leading players are introducing melatonin supplements of innovative flavors and quick-dissolving variants. They are also significantly investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Amazing Nutrition (Good Brands LLC)
- Just Potent LLC
- Life Extension Foundation Inc.
- Natrol LLC (Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.)
- NOW Foods
- Optimum Nutrition, Inc. (Glanbia plc)
- Pharmavite LLC (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
- Robinson Pharma, Inc.
- The Nature’s Bounty Co. (KKR & Co. Inc.)
Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global melatonin supplements market on the basis of type, form, treatment, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Natural Melatonin
- Synthetic Melatonin
Breakup by Form:
- Pills
- Liquids
- Chewables
Breakup by Treatment:
- Medicinal
- Preventive
Breakup by Application:
- Sleep Disorders
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Weak Immune System
- Cancer Treatment
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
