Narcolepsy Drugs Market (2022-2027): Share, Size, Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast Analysis

The latest research study “Narcolepsy Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global narcolepsy drugs market reached a value of US$ 2.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Industry Definition and Application:

Narcolepsy drugs represent the pharmaceutical medicines used for the treatment of chronic sleep disorders that are characterized by cataplexy or sudden loss of muscle strength, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), sleep paralysis, hallucinations, fragmented sleep, insomnia, etc. Additional symptoms may include blurred vision, automatic behaviors without conscious awareness, double vision or droopy eyelids, disturbed mental functioning, etc. Furthermore, patients suffering from narcolepsy tend to sleep the same number of hours per day as normal individuals; however, sleep quality tends to be poorer. Some of the commonly utilized narcolepsy drugs are sodium oxybate, central nervous system stimulants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, etc. They assist in improving wakefulness in adult patients and minimizing sleepiness, hallucinations, cataplexy, etc.

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing prevalence of sleep-related disorders is primarily driving the narcolepsy drugs market. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness towards the availability of various treatment alternatives is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, continuous improvements in the diagnostic technologies for narcolepsy are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such ailments, and extensive R&D activities in the field of neurology are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers are developing variants with reduced side effects and long-term benefits, which is anticipated to fuel the narcolepsy drugs market over the forecasted period.

Narcolepsy Drugs Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 2.84 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 4.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.70% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, disease Type, Therapeutic Type and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., Bioprojet Pharma, Graymark Healthcare Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

Secondary Narcolepsy

Breakup by Disease Type:

Daytime Extreme Sleepiness

Cataplexia

Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Type:

Sodium Oxybate

Central Nervous System Stimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Others

By Geography:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., Bioprojet Pharma, Graymark Healthcare Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

