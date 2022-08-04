Narcolepsy Drugs Market (2022-2027): Share, Size, Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast Analysis
“Market Overview 2022-2027”
The latest research study “Narcolepsy Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global narcolepsy drugs market reached a value of US$ 2.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Download free sample brochure (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/narcolepsy-drugs-market/requestsample
Industry Definition and Application:
Narcolepsy drugs represent the pharmaceutical medicines used for the treatment of chronic sleep disorders that are characterized by cataplexy or sudden loss of muscle strength, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), sleep paralysis, hallucinations, fragmented sleep, insomnia, etc. Additional symptoms may include blurred vision, automatic behaviors without conscious awareness, double vision or droopy eyelids, disturbed mental functioning, etc. Furthermore, patients suffering from narcolepsy tend to sleep the same number of hours per day as normal individuals; however, sleep quality tends to be poorer. Some of the commonly utilized narcolepsy drugs are sodium oxybate, central nervous system stimulants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, etc. They assist in improving wakefulness in adult patients and minimizing sleepiness, hallucinations, cataplexy, etc.
Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing prevalence of sleep-related disorders is primarily driving the narcolepsy drugs market. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness towards the availability of various treatment alternatives is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, continuous improvements in the diagnostic technologies for narcolepsy are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such ailments, and extensive R&D activities in the field of neurology are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers are developing variants with reduced side effects and long-term benefits, which is anticipated to fuel the narcolepsy drugs market over the forecasted period.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5685&flag=C
|Narcolepsy Drugs Market Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 2.84 Billion
|Market forecast in 2027
|US$ 4.5 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.70% from 2022 to 2027
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Historical data
|2016-2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2027
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Type, disease Type, Therapeutic Type and Region
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
|Key companies profiled
|Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., Bioprojet Pharma, Graymark Healthcare Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|Market Dynamics
|Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|Customization preview
|If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Type:
- Narcolepsy with Cataplexy
- Narcolepsy without Cataplexy
- Secondary Narcolepsy
Breakup by Disease Type:
- Daytime Extreme Sleepiness
- Cataplexia
- Others
Breakup by Therapeutic Type:
- Sodium Oxybate
- Central Nervous System Stimulants
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
The major players in the market are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., Bioprojet Pharma, Graymark Healthcare Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Explore Latest Analysis Reports of IMARC Group:
Magnetite Nanoparticles Market Research Report 2022-2027
Sound Level Meter Market Research Report 2022-2027
Inductors Market Research Report 2022-2027
Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Research Report 2022-2027
Deception Technology Market Research Report 2022-2027
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Services Private Limited.
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800