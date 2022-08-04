Online Tutoring Services Market 2022 Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2030- BYJU’S, Chegg Inc., Educators Group SchoolTutoring Academy, Growing Stars, K12 Inc

The Global Online Tutoring Services Market Report studies extensive evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market analysis report helps a lot for the business and gives solutions to the toughest business questions. The research and analysis have been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business and client necessities.

Key Players Operating in the Global Online Tutoring Services Market include: BYJU’S, Chegg Inc., Educators Group SchoolTutoring Academy, Growing Stars, K12 Inc., MySchoolPage, MyTutorWeb Ltd, Pearson, Skooli, Tutor.com, Tutordip, TutorEye Inc., eTutorWorld, TAL Education Group, Tutorfair Ltd., Vedantu.com., Revolution Prep., VIPKID Beijing ICP, Preply Inc., Varsity Tutors, Vnaya.com and Wyzant, Inc.

In terms of revenue, global online tutoring services market was valued at US$ 77.12 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 151.40 Bn in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

Impact of COVID-19:

This study presents insights on COVID-19 in consumer behavior and shifts in demand, purchasing patterns, supply chain reorganization, market forces dynamics and substantial government involvement. The new research provides insights, analysis, estimates and forecasts in view of COVID-19’s effect on the markets.

Global Online Tutoring Services Market Segmentation:

By Program Type

One-to-One

Group

By Type

Synchronous Tutoring (Live)

Asynchronous Tutoring (Pre-Recorded)

By Platform

Web-based

App-based

By Offering

Subject-Based Tutoring Services – HIGHEST SHARE IN 2022

Mathematics

Science

Language

English

French

German

Chinese

Others

Social Studies

Computer Science

Business

Others

Test Preparations Services

Others

By Revenue Model

Subscription-Based Model

Pay-as-You-Go Model

By End Users

Individuals

Educational Institutions

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

