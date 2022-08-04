Pet Food Packaging Market Forecast 2022-27: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity

The latest research study “Pet Food Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the Global Pet Food Packaging Market size reached US$ 10.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13.87 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.12% during 2022-2027.

Pet food packaging represents the covering materials used to store, protect, and deliver food items of pets. Standard packing solutions include folding cartons, pouches, cans, and bags that are usually made of plastic, metal, and paperboard. Pet food packaging is mainly utilized for enclosing or wrapping food items to keep them long-lasting, clean, fresh, and free from contamination. It aids in preventing spillage, tampering, and loss of vital nutrients from the edible products. Pet food packaging also offers high durability, cost-effectiveness, and insulation. As a result, these solutions find widespread applications in packing the meals for dogs, cats, and other animals.

Pet Food Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The emerging trend of animal humanization and the rising adoption rate and ownership across the globe are primarily driving the pet food packaging market. Besides this, the introduction of protein-based, gluten- and allergen-free, and multigrain variants, owing to the escalating concerns towards the health of pets, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the development of smart pet food packaging that assists in monitoring the condition and quality of the packed edibles during transportation and storage is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of organic and natural meals that are manufactured without preservatives and pesticides is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the elevating demand for airtight sealing bags with high barrier properties is expected to bolster the pet food packaging market in the coming years.

Pet Food Packaging Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 10.16 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 13.87 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.12% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Material, Food Type, Animal Type and Packaging Form. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amcor plc, American Packaging Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. (General Mills Inc.), Coveris, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Transcontinental Inc. and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amcor plc, American Packaging Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. (General Mills Inc.), Coveris, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Transcontinental Inc. and Winpak Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Material, Food Type, Animal Type, Packaging Form and Geography

Breakup by Material:

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Breakup by Food Type:

Dry Food

Wet Food

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Packaging Form:

Pouches

Metal Cans

Folding Cartons

Bags

Others

By Geography:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

