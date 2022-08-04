Sports Medicine Market 2022 Industry Trends, Regional Demand, Growth Factors and Top Companies Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Depuy Mitek, Arthrex

The Global Sports Medicine Market Report studies extensive evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market analysis report helps a lot for the business and gives solutions to the toughest business questions. The research and analysis have been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business and client necessities.

Key Players Operating in the Global Sports Medicine Market include: Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Depuy Mitek, Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Medical Group N.V and other market participants.

Global sports medicine market was valued at US$ 6956.49 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 12827.68 million by 2030, growing at an estimated rate of 7.0% over the next eight years.

Impact of COVID-19:

This study presents insights on COVID-19 in consumer behavior and shifts in demand, purchasing patterns, supply chain reorganization, market forces dynamics and substantial government involvement. The new research provides insights, analysis, estimates and forecasts in view of COVID-19’s effect on the markets.

Global Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product

Body Reconstruction (Arthroscopy devices, Implants)

Body Support & Recovery Products (Physiotherapy Equipment, Compression Clothing, Braces & Supports)

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Ankle & Foot Injuries

Back & Spine Injuries

Elbow & Wrist Injuries

Hip Injuries

Other Injuries

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

