United States Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Players, Competition, Situation & Trends Research Report

Industry Overview and Application:

Pet food is specialty feed formulated for domesticated animals and is available in snacks, gravy, and treat forms. It includes various energy-rich food products made from animal fats and plant-based ingredients, such as peas, cereal, barley, oil, fish, and grain. Natural and organic pet foods are free from heavily processed components, including refined grains, synthetic colors, pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, and other chemical by-products. Their consumption helps promote digestive health, boost immunity, prevent infections, maintain a healthy coat, and improve the life expectancy of a pet.

Market Trends and Opportunities:

The emerging trend of pet humanization represents the key factor driving the United States organic and natural pet food market. The increasing pet health concerns, coupled with growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of non-organic product variants, are further escalating the demand for high-quality organic pet food. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly employing advanced techniques to reduce the loss of essential nutrients during the production of natural and organic pet food, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market across the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

