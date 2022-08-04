Varicose Vein Treatment Market Report 2022-27: Top Companies Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast

“Market Overview 2022-2027”

The latest research study “Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global varicose vein treatment market reached a value of US$ 388.74 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 551.75 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Industry Definition and Application:

Varicose vein treatment aids in treating twisted and enlarged veins that are close to the surface of the skin. It encompasses self-care measures, compression stockings, and surgeries such as catheter-based radiofrequency, laser treatment, sclerotherapy, high litigation vein stripping, and ambulatory phlebectomy. It also assists reducing aches or heavy feelings in the legs, worsened pain after sitting or standing for a long time, itching around one or more veins, changes in skin color around varicose veins, and burning, throbbing, muscle cramping, and swelling in the lower legs. Consequently, varicose vein treatment is widely available in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers across the globe.

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The primary factors driving the market are the pervasiveness of varicose vein complications among individuals and the growing geriatric population. Along with this, the advancement of varicose devices and the expanding healthcare industry are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the upsurge in the acceptance and minimally invasive treatment procedures due to less postoperative pain, lesser operative and significant postoperative complications, reduced hospital stay, and speedy recovery are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, several leading players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced equipment, such as varithena and Vena Seal closure systems. Apart from this, a better understanding of the treatment among individuals, increasing obesity due to the change in lifestyle and lack of exercise, prolonged standing hours at work, technological advancements and excessive smoking are some of the other growth-inducing factors.

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 388.74 Million Market forecast in 2027 US$ 551.75 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.70% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Procedure, End User and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.), Angiodynamics Inc., Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Eufoton S.R.L., Fotona, Medtronic plc, Sciton Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Vein Company, VVT Medical Ltd. and WON TECH Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Laser Ablation Devices

Others

Sclerotherapy Injection

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Injection Sclerotherapy

Endovenous Ablation

Surgical Ligation and Stripping

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

By Geography:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.), Angiodynamics Inc., Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Eufoton S.R.L., Fotona, Medtronic plc, Sciton Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Vein Company, VVT Medical Ltd. and WON TECH Co. Ltd.

