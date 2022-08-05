Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market is Thriving Worldwide with ABeam Consulting Ltd., Accenture, Alpha Catalyst Consulting, Arthur D Little

Global digital transformation strategy consulting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% respectively by 2030. In 2020, the market was valued at $17,645 million and is expected to surpass $35,864 million by 2030. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major markets.

The Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market Report comprises in-depth analysis that covers key regional trends, market dynamics, and provides country-level market size of the market industry. Some of the major aspects considered during the course of research included product description, product classification, industry structure, various participants in the Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market, etc. The market report provides values of the historic period along with the forecast period and CAGR% measured for individual segments and regional markets.

Key Players covered in Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market Report are: ABeam Consulting Ltd., Accenture, Alpha Catalyst Consulting, Arthur D Little, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant, CONSULUS, Deloitte, EY, FPT Software, IBM, Intelligence, KPMG PLT, Majesco, Marketify Consulting, PwC, Quint, RSM US LLP, SAP, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Terrabit Consulting, The IA Group amongst others.

The report focuses on global companies operating in the Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market providing data points such as company profiles, product picture and description, capacity, production, value, revenue and contact information. This research offers key statistics on the state of the industry and is an important source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals involved in the market. Along with CAGR forecasts, various other parameters like year-on-year market growth, qualitative and quantitative insights are presented. The key points such as market size, value, volume, product portfolio, explanation and classification of the market are stated. Also, the current trends, technological progressions in Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market are explained.

Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market Segmentation:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Inventory Operations

Supply Chain Management

Customer Service Operations

Product/Software Digitalization

Freight Booking

In-Store digitization

Advanced Payment Options

Digital Marketing Techniques

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Aviation

Entertainment & Media

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail & FMCG

Others (Power & Utility, Travel & Tourism, Etc.)

Regional Analysis of Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting market report has classified the market into segments including product type, and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall industry.

Some of The Key Aspects Covered in This Report:

What will be the market development rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the important factors driving the market?

What was the size of the market by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the market in 2030?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in this market?

What developments, challenges and obstacles will impact the development and sizing of the global market?

What are sales volume, revenue and price examination of key manufacturers of the market.

What are the market opportunities and threats encountered by the vendors in the global market industry?

Market Overview of Covid-19 Outbreak:

This market research report offers information that helps to know which market segment, region or country to emphasis in coming years to channelize their efforts and investment to maximize growth and profitability. The report delivers market competitive landscape and a consistent detailed study of the major players in the market along with economic slowdown because of COVID-19.

