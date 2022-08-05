eDiscovery Market Size By Type, Application, Key Players, Geographic Scope and Forecast 2022 – 2027

The eDiscovery market aids in reducing the complexity of legal disputes and the time required to evaluate records. In order to convey huge amounts of structured and unstructured information to the other party for processing, review, and analysis, it must be identified, maintained, and collected as part of the heavily IT-centric eDiscovery process. It is obvious that eDiscovery requires a sizable quantity of storage. The rising applications in a number of end-use industries, including healthcare, energy, travel & hospitality, government, legal, information technology, media & entertainment, and others, are projected to fuel the growth of the e-discovery market. Utilizing these technologies enables businesses to process documents more quickly while lowering their risk of data theft.

The eDiscovery market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

eDiscovery market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

Market segment by players, this report covers

Symantec Corporation

IBM

Xerox Legal Business Services

Exterro

EMC

Epiq Systems

HPE

Kcura Corporation

Accessdata

FTI Technology

Deloitte

Advanced Discovery

DTI

Consilio

Kroll Ontrack

Zylab

Guidance Software

Integreon

KPMG

FRONTEO

Recommind

Veritas

Navigant

PwC

Ricoh

UnitedLex

LDiscovery

Lighthouse eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

iCONECT Development

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global eDiscovery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eDiscovery market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

