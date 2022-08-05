Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market Study for 2022 to 2030 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Introduction

Pregnancy Test Kits are the medical devices which are used for the early finding of pregnancy in females. This device is capable of sensing HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin, aka female pregnancy hormone). The quantity of HCG expands during the early stage of the pregnancy within the human body. Home Pregnancy Test Kits are easy to use and cost-effective, and they can find the pregnancy within a few minutes. If the kit is used as per the given instruction, it can provide 97% to 99% accurate results.

Pregnancy Test Kits measure HCG hormones level, which is generally found in the blood and urine samples, to detect whether a female is pregnant or not. There are some special kits on the market that can determine the number of weeks a female is being pregnant. These kits are used widely in households, hospitals and gynaecology clinics.

Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market Forecast:

This Market is expanding at a rapid pace with significant growth rates in the past few years. It is expected by experts that it will amplify substantially in the forecasted period (2022-2030)

Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market Overview:

Pregnancy Test Kits are used to detect the early sign of pregnancy among women. Surging awareness about the availability of pregnancy detection kits, increasing cognizance about the advantages of self-detecting pregnancy kits, and the increasing demand for self-detecting pregnancy kits are the main factors accelerating market growth of this market.

Furthermore, with the surge in adolescent pregnancy rate, promotional advertising campaigns are done by celebrities that influence the rural population for the utilization of Pregnancy Test Kits, technological advancements in the Pregnancy Test kits and ease in availability of kits worldwide. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of this Market.

Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

The surge in cognizance about the Pregnancy Test to fuel the market:

Nowadays, people are being aware about the availability of Pregnancy Test Kits in Nigeria. The cognizance about the utilization of Pregnancy Test Kits are on the rise, and their benefits are well known now. Therefore, for all age groups, the rising demand for Pregnancy Test Kits propels the market growth of Pregnancy Test Kits.

Previously, the rural population in Nigeria was not aware of the utilization and availability of Pregnancy Test Kits. But promotional campaign done by celebrities to influence the Nigerian rural population for the utilization of Pregnancy Test Kits is aiding in the progression of pregnancy test kits this Market.

Technological advancement in the Pregnancy Test Kits fuelling the market:

Manufacturers have been focusing on developing the Technology in the Pregnancy Test Kits, thereby facilitating new product launches.

Manufacturing companies are targeting new product launches, market expansions, collaboration, and merges, positively impacting the Pregnancy Test Kits market. Planned pregnancies have increased cognizance among women, resulting in immense growth opportunities for the key players.

The rising population in Nigeria, surge in the disposable income, increasing working population, and supportive government policies in Nigeria and initiatives are anticipated to accelerate the market growth of the Pregnancy Test Kits Market in Nigeria.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market:

The Key Market Segmentation of the Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market:

This Market can be divided into Product, Test Types, Distribution channels, Geographical landscapes, etc.

Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits Market Segmentation By Product:

Pregnancy Test Kits

Strip Tests

Midstream Kits

Cassette Tests

Digital Tests

Fertility/Ovulation Tests

Line Indicator Tests

Digital Tests

By Test Type:

HCG Blood Test

HCG Urine Test

LH Urine Test

FSH Urine Test

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Online Retail

Others (Supermarkets and Specialty Retail)

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Players

Abbott Laboratories,

Cardinal Health,

Church & Dwight,

Prestige Brands Holdings,

Quidel Corporation.

Kent Pharmaceuticals,

Piramal Enterprises,

Procter & Gamble Co.,

Quidel Corporation,

Germaine Laboratories,

Procter & Gamble Co.,

Alere Inc.,

Abbott Laboratories,

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics.

The COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 Pandemic affected all sectors of industry worldwide. Halt in transportation disrupted the supply chain of Pregnancy Test Kits. The production of the Pregnancy Test Kits was restricted as there was a shortage of workforce due to the strict COVID-19 guideline and social distancing regulations.

The female patients stopped visiting doctors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Consequently, the demand for Pregnancy Test Kits dropped during the first quarter of 2020.

However, the industry has started showing significant progress in the Nigeria Pregnancy Test Kits market post lockdown.

