U.S. Beauty Devices Market 2022 Growth Opportunities, Top Players, Regions, Application, and Forecast to 2030

U.S. Beauty Devices Market : Introduction

Beauty plays an immense role in someone’s appearance and personality. Most people are conscious of their skin and beauty, and it helps them stand out from others and leaves a massive impression.

The rising issues related to skin and hair, high pollution rates, U.V. radiation, and surge ageing population are fuelling the adoption of beauty devices among the masses. Apart from just treating skin problems, beauty devices are also equipped with the ability to make skin healthy and glossy.

Additionally, for treating wrinkles and blemishes, a beauty device can give immediate results.

The U.S. – Beauty Devices Market Forecast:

The U.S. Beauty Devices Market size was at USD 14 Billion in 2021, and it is predicted that it will reach a valuation of USD 68 Billion by the end of 2030 with an annual development rate (CAGR) of 18% between 2022 and 2030.

The U.S. – Beauty Devices Market Overview:

Skincare is the topmost priority for consumers in the USA. The media and entertainment business have been actively promoting the beauty device to enhance the beauty and the superficial presence of celebrities and other people.

The instantaneous results and high-profile endorsement have promoted beauty devices in American households. These factors are anticipated to boost the global U.S. – Beauty Devices Market.

The launch of innovative beauty devices has aided beauticians and dermatologists in treating skin disease, reducing skin ageing signs and enhancing skin texture to fuel the U.S. beauty device market growth over the forthcoming years. For instance, in January 2018, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. launched the ageLOC LumiSpa, which is a personal skincare cleansing beauty device.

Besides, the rise in the geriatric population, surging skin-related issues, and drastic lifestyle changes are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here: https://wemarketresearch.com/sample-request/us-beauty-devices-market/151/

U.S. – Beauty Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

New Trends in Beauty Devices to Fuel the Market Growth:

Skincare and beauty have gained massive popularity across the globe; therefore, the demand for beauty devices and products in the U.S. is skyrocketing. The beauty device market in the U.S. has been highly lucrative for the manufacturers in terms of sales and revenue.

This high growth can be credited to the surging beauty trends which are made popular by celebrities and influencers.

In recent times, the beauty industry has noticed a major shift since there has been a demand for consumer-friendly devices and easy to use at home. During the pandemic, people were unable to visit salons for their grooming and beauty needs; thus, the beauty devices market in the U.S. registered massive growth.

Surge in Geriatric Population & Rising Disposable Income to Stimulate The Growth of the Market:

The considerable upsurge in the geriatric population in the U.S. has fuelled the Beauty Device market Growth. The high risk of obesity and clinical implications caused by cellulite accumulation have compelled consumers to use specially designed beauty devices and cosmetics.

The surge in skin diseases and the rising use of beauty devices in the U.S. to boost the special impression in the entertainment industry and U.S. media is poised to aid in the market growth of the U.S. beauty device market.

Rising disposable income in the U.S. is the main factor which is fueling the market growth of the U.S. beauty device market. As per the U.S. Bureau of labour statics, there has been a significant rise in the personal disposable income of the U.S. population from USD 10,036.9 Billion in the year 2006 to USD 13,968.6 Billion in the year 2016, and in future, it is expected to reach USD 21,178.2 Billion in the year 2026. This rise in the household income leads to a surge in the buying power of customers, thus leading to the growth in the sales of beauty devices and personal care products.

The Key Market Segmentation of the U.S. – Beauty Devices Market:

This Research Report Categorized The U.S. – Beauty Devices Market Based on Type, Usage and Geographical Landscape.

U.S. – Beauty Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type:

Acne Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer Devices

Rejuvenation Devices

Others

U.S. – Beauty Devices Market Segmentation By Usage:

Salon

Spa

At-Home

Others

U.S. – Beauty Devices Market Segmentation By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Players in the U.S. – Beauty Devices Market Are:

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cynosure, Inc.,

Lumenis Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Home Skinovations Ltd.

PhotoMedex, Inc.,

Syneron Medical, Ltd.,

Carol Cole Company Inc.

L’Oréal SA

Procter & Gamble Company,

Candela Corporation

YA-MAN LTD.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LightStim

The COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the demand for beauty devices in the U.S. experienced a negative impact in the short run, which has led to a massive drop in the market growth rate.

However, post lockdown, these products witnessed substantial growth in their sales, with the lifting of lockdowns, resuming manufacturing operations, opening salons, and streamlining exports and imports.

Get more details on this report:- https://wemarketresearch.com/reports/us-beauty-devices-market/151/

About Us

WE MARKET RESEARCH is an established market analytics and research firm with a domain experience sprawling across different industries. We have been working on multi-county market studies right from our inception. Over the time, from our existence, we have gained laurels for our deep rooted market studies and insightful analysis of different markets.

Our strategic market analysis and capability to comprehend deep cultural, conceptual and social aspects of various tangled markets has helped us make a mark for ourselves in the industry. WE MARKET RESEARCH is a frontrunner in helping numerous companies; both regional and international to successfully achieve their business goals based on our in-depth market analysis. Moreover, we are also capable of devising market strategies that ensure guaranteed customer bases for our clients.

Contact Us:

We Market Research

Phone: +1(929)-450-2887

Email: sales@wemarketresearch.com