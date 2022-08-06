A man stops cars and lies to the police

A drunken man stopped cars indiscriminately in the district of Oldenburg. Later, he told the police several lies.

Several road users reported around 10 p.m. on Thursday that an apparently drunk person was standing on Wildeshauser Straße in Grossenkneten and stopping vehicles. That’s what the police say.

When officers arrived, they discovered the inebriated man about to bang his head against several storefronts. He did not reveal his name and did not want to submit to a blood alcohol test, according to the police.

You have to pay the policy yourself

Officials first took the man to his alleged home address, which turned out to be wrong during the trip. So he had to come to the office, where it was determined that the man was a 25-year-old man from Visbek. The 25-year-old then took a taxi home.

The 25-year-old will have to pay a fine for false information about himself. In addition, he will be invoiced for the costs of the mission.

