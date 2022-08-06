Aldi sells cheap GPS trackers

The small tracker called Cobblestone contains a GPS transmitter, a battery and a SIM card. The location is determined via the transmitter and sent to the owner via the mobile network.

Depending on the setting, you can track the live location on your cell phone. The highlight: there are no fees or subscriptions for using the mobile network. The included data SIM card is free and works in the EU, Switzerland and Norway.

When you first set it up, you connect the tracker to the Copenhagen Trackers mobile app. You then determine how often the tracker should send its position. Battery life depends on it.

The manufacturer promises that one battery charge will last about four years under normal use. Five different tracking profiles can be set, from live tracking to transmission only every seven days. Modes can be easily changed through the app.

What is important, however, is that the battery cannot be replaced and cannot be recharged. It is therefore preferable to configure the tracker so that it sends its position only rarely or after a movement.

What is even allowed? Monitoring your own items is legally permitted using a GPS tracker. Monitoring the location of people is illegal without the consent of the person concerned.

Is the GPS tracker worth it?

GPS trackers are the enemies of thieves. The owner knows exactly where the suitcase, bag or bike is. This way, the thieves have little fun with the loot. It is also positive that there are no fees or subscriptions for the SIM card. The costs of use are therefore covered by the single purchase price.

Note, however, that the battery life is limited. The tracker should last four years and protect you against the loss of valuables. The price in the Aldi online store is very good today compared to other retailers: the model has never been cheaper!

More Daily Deals

In addition to the GPS tracker, other great deals are also available today. Save on a gas grill, beer dispenser and weather station.

*:first-child{margin-right:8px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g37[id=”base__PriceContainerWrapper-sc-mbwvas-0″]{content:”dnfdva,”}/*!sc*/ .lnvuRV{color:#171B26;font-size:16px;font-weight:700;}/*!sc*/ .lnvuRV.row{font-size: 14px;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.lnvuRV:hover{color:#E20074;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g38[id=”base__CurrentPrice-sc-mbwvas-1″]{content:”lnvuRV,”}/*!sc*/ .gdpPmy{color:#8d93a6;font-weight:400;-webkit-text-decoration:line-through;text-decoration:line-through;}/* !sc*/data-styled.g39[id=”base__WasPrice-sc-mbwvas-2″]{content:”gdpPmy,”}/*!sc*/ .jQsIWb{border-radius:2px;border:1px solid #E20074;box-sizing:border-box;color:#E20074;font-family:Roboto;font -size:10px;margin-left:12px;padding:0 4px;text-align:center;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.jQsIWb{font-size:12px ;margin-left:8px;padding:2px 4p;}.jQsIWb.row{font-size:10px;}}/*!sc*/ .jQsIWb::before{content:’-‘;}/*!sc* / .jQsIWb::after{content:’%’;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g42[id=”RabattBadge__Badge-sc-1qtswl8-0″]{content:”jQsIWb,”}/*!sc*/ .dyBQNf{margin-bottom:4px;}/*!sc*/ .dyBQNf.row{margin-bottom:0;}/*!sc*/ data- style.g43[id=”PriceContainer__CP-sc-1czjzz4-0″]{content:”dyBQNf,”}/*!sc*/ .jnaPRY{font-size:12px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g44[id=”PriceContainer__WP-sc-1czjzz4-1″]{content:”jnaPRY,”}/*!sc*/ .bMtUSf{width:auto;height:auto;max-height:160px;max-width:285px;display:block;margin:auto;border-radius:8px ;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.bMtUSf{max-width:160px;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g50[id=”ProductImage__ProductImageImg-sc-6pyyna-0″]{content:”bMtUSf,”}/*!sc*/ .bRaxza{text-align:center;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.bRaxza{padding:0 12px 0 0;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g51[id=”ProductImage__ProductImageWrapper-sc-6pyyna-1″]{content:”bRaxza,”}/*!sc*/ .fReTLw{color:inherit;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;cursor:pointer;}/*!sc*/ .recommendation . ShopLink__ShopLinkStyle-sc-1eq0o3j-0{font-weight:400!important;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g53[id=”ShopLink__ShopLinkStyle-sc-1eq0o3j-0″]{content:”fReTLw,”}/*!sc*/ .YiFak{text-align:right;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g54[id=”ShopLogo__ShopLogoItem-sc-rldzgv-0″]{content:”YiFak,”}/*!sc*/ .ddITcY{width:auto;height:auto;max-height:30px;max-width:65px;margin-right:12px;vertical-align:middle;} /*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.ddITcY{max-width:85px;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g55[id=”ShopLogo__ShopLogoImg-sc-rldzgv-1″]{content:”ddITcY,”}/*!sc*/ .EDAYM{color:#00A0DE;font-family:Roboto;font-size:12px;font-weight:700;line-height:14px;margin-top: 24px;margin-right:10px;margin-bottom:4px;margin-left:auto;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.EDAYM{margin-right:0;} }/*!sc*/data-styled.g56[id=”Indication__IndicationWrapper-sc-pej6oy-0″]{content:”EDAYM,”}/*!sc*/ .isZyls{background-color:#FFFFFF;border:1px solid #ebeff7;margin-bottom:24px;border-radius:8px;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.isZyls:hover{box-shadow:0px 4px 8px 0px rgba(125,152,178,0.2);}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g57[id=”WidgetWrapper-sc-shhlf4-0″]{content:”isZyls,”}/*!sc*/ .ebaEOg{-webkit-align-self:stretch;-ms-flex-item-align:stretch;align-self:stretch;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.ebaEOg{margin-bottom:24px;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g93[id=”HeadlineContainer-sc-1trn1ue-0″]{content:”ebaEOg,”}/*!sc*/ .djLVWL{margin-top:16px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g98[id=”ShopListItemInner__ButtonItem-sc-f2puxl-0″]{content:”djLVWL,”}/*!sc*/ .jqhMxR{min-height:30px;padding-bottom:16px;}/*!sc*/ .jqhMxR.first-row{padding-top:16px;border -top:1px solid #ebeff7;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g99[id=”ShopListItemInner__ShopListItemWrapper-sc-f2puxl-1″]{content:”jqhMxR,”}/*!sc*/ .gbdeZT{-webkit-align-self:stretch;-ms-flex-item-align:stretch;align-self:stretch;}/*!sc*/ .gbdeZT .shop-link:last-child .shop-list-item-wrapper{padding-bottom:0;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g100[id=”ShopList__ShopListWrapper-sc-10ro888-0″]{content:”gbdeZT,”}/*!sc*/ .ipYBwv{padding:24px 12px;-webkit-flex-direction:column;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;-webkit-align -items:center;-webkit-box-align:center;-ms-flex-align:center;align-items:center;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){. ipYBwv{padding:24px;-webkit-flex-direction:row;-ms-flex-direction:row;flex-direction:row;-webkit-align-items:flex-start;-webkit-box-align:flex- start;-ms-flex-align:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g102[id=”produktboxV2__ProduktBoxInnerWrapper-sc-10w8fc-0″]{content:”ipYBwv,”}/*!sc*/ .hujpnv{width:100%;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.hujpnv{padding-left:24px ;border-left:1px solid #ebeff7;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g103[id=”produktboxV2__ContentContainer-sc-10w8fc-1″]{content:”hujpnv,”}/*!sc*/ .dcSChR{width:172px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g104[id=”produktboxV2__DesktopImageContainer-sc-10w8fc-2″]{content:”dcSChR,”}/*!sc*/ .cpgpuK{margin-top:24px;margin-bottom:24px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g105[id=”produktboxV2__ImageContainerMobile-sc-10w8fc-3″]{content:”cpgpuK,”}/*!sc*/ .iuWQhJ{margin-bottom:24px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g106[id=”liste__ListWrapper-sc-3wq1yz-0″]{content:”iuWQhJ,”}/*!sc*/ ]]>

This is how we find the best deals

Our goal is to find you the best deals. When selecting products, we pay attention to the currently cheapest price, good ratings, different test results and good size availability (in fashion, for example). We select our best offers based on the best price and carry out independent research. We compare prices at major online retailers and can determine the actual savings. The article will be continuously updated so you don’t miss any great deals.