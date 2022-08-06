Argentina High Purity Calcium Oxide Market Size, Share & Trends, Industry Analysis Report from 2022 to 2030

Global Argentina High Purity Calcium Oxide Market was valued at USD 18.29 million in 2022 and is projected to value at USD 24.84 million in 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast duration of 2022-2030.

Argentina High Purity Calcium Oxide Market– Overview

Calcium oxide is also known as quicklime which is a white crystalline and alkaline compound made by calcining in a lime kiln. Calcium oxide is basically extracted from mussels or limestone at extremely high temperatures that exceeds 800°C.

Calcium oxide is also an economical method of animal manure treatment that helps to control odour and balance pH level. Calcium oxide has prevented pathogens and bacteria from growing in the environment.

These are majorly obtained by decarbonizing lime springs and are used to prepare bleaching powder. Bleaching powder is also widely used in the environment and family health. Calcium oxide is also an acid neutralizer that is used to treat acid soil and maintain its acidity.

Key market trends- Growth determinants and Challenges

The Argentina High Purity Calcium Oxide Market is being fuelled by factors, such as the rising demand for calcium oxide and its products for various processes, such as mining and construction, agricultural, and chemical industries that are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Additionally, the water softening technology provides safe drinking water and also maintains the hygienic water services for common people that is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Also, calcium oxides are used in treating soil acidity and also maintaining ph balance level. The use of calcium oxide in maintaining environmental hygiene is a primary factor that has shown a positive effect on the market.

On the flip side, the extraction of calcium oxide has caused pollution. This has harmed the environment and has acted as a restrain for the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental analysis of the market

Based on application

Cement and concrete blocks

Steel slag

Glass

Organic Chemicals

Food Additive

Others

Cement and concrete blocks segment has the highest revenue share in the market. This is because calcium oxide is used in various processes, such as construction, mining, etc.

Based on end user industries

Construction

Agriculture

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Construction industry has the highest share in the market. This is because calcium oxide is used in the construction process, mining process, etc. and also it helps in the ph balance and hygiene.

Asia Pacific is expected to amplify at a considerable CAGR

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa are the major regions constituting the geographical landscape of worldwide Calcium oxide market. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period because of the major use of calcium oxide in different constructional products which is projected to drive the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players influencing the competitive hierarchy of the market sphere are Merck KGaA, Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, Minerals Technologies, CAO Industries Sdn Bhd, Calchem, AKJ Minchem Private Limited, American Elements.

Key takeaways from the report

Argentina High Purity Calcium Oxide market is projected to register at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Rising demand for calcium oxide and its products for various processes, such as mining and construction, agricultural, and chemical industries are aiding market progression.

Construction Industry is poised to expand significantly in the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record notable gains because of the rise in healthcare expenditure.

