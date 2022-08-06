For which drivers is a headset with Bluetooth worthwhile?

Basics at a glance

sizes available: M (54-58 cm), L (57-61 cm)

Weight: 300 grams

Ventilation openings/visor/insect protection: yes/no/n/a

Material: PC outer shell, EPS inner shell

In-mold construction: yes

MIPS: no

Simplest with smart lighting: the smart bike helmet from Uvex

*:first-child{margin-right:8px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g33[id=”base__PriceContainerWrapper-sc-mbwvas-0″]{content:”dnfdva,”}/*!sc*/ .lnvuRV{color:#171B26;font-size:16px;font-weight:700;}/*!sc*/ .lnvuRV.row{font-size: 14px;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.lnvuRV:hover{color:#E20074;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g34[id=”base__CurrentPrice-sc-mbwvas-1″]{content:”lnvuRV,”}/*!sc*/ .gdpPmy{color:#8d93a6;font-weight:400;-webkit-text-decoration:line-through;text-decoration:line-through;}/* !sc*/data-styled.g35[id=”base__WasPrice-sc-mbwvas-2″]{content:”gdpPmy,”}/*!sc*/ .jQsIWb{border-radius:2px;border:1px solid #E20074;box-sizing:border-box;color:#E20074;font-family:Roboto;font -size:10px;margin-left:12px;padding:0 4px;text-align:center;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.jQsIWb{font-size:12px ;margin-left:8px;padding:2px 4p;}.jQsIWb.row{font-size:10px;}}/*!sc*/ .jQsIWb::before{content:’-‘;}/*!sc* / .jQsIWb::after{content:’%’;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g38[id=”RabattBadge__Badge-sc-1qtswl8-0″]{content:”jQsIWb,”}/*!sc*/ .dyBQNf{margin-bottom:4px;}/*!sc*/ .dyBQNf.row{margin-bottom:0;}/*!sc*/ data- style.g39[id=”PriceContainer__CP-sc-1czjzz4-0″]{content:”dyBQNf,”}/*!sc*/ .jnaPRY{font-size:12px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g40[id=”PriceContainer__WP-sc-1czjzz4-1″]{content:”jnaPRY,”}/*!sc*/ .bMtUSf{width:auto;height:auto;max-height:160px;max-width:285px;display:block;margin:auto;border-radius:8px ;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.bMtUSf{max-width:160px;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g46[id=”ProductImage__ProductImageImg-sc-6pyyna-0″]{content:”bMtUSf,”}/*!sc*/ .bRaxza{text-align:center;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.bRaxza{padding:0 12px 0 0;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g47[id=”ProductImage__ProductImageWrapper-sc-6pyyna-1″]{content:”bRaxza,”}/*!sc*/ .fReTLw{color:inherit;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;cursor:pointer;}/*!sc*/ .recommendation . ShopLink__ShopLinkStyle-sc-1eq0o3j-0{font-weight:400!important;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g49[id=”ShopLink__ShopLinkStyle-sc-1eq0o3j-0″]{content:”fReTLw,”}/*!sc*/ .YiFak{text-align:right;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g50[id=”ShopLogo__ShopLogoItem-sc-rldzgv-0″]{content:”YiFak,”}/*!sc*/ .ddITcY{width:auto;height:auto;max-height:30px;max-width:65px;margin-right:12px;vertical-align:middle;} /*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.ddITcY{max-width:85px;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g51[id=”ShopLogo__ShopLogoImg-sc-rldzgv-1″]{content:”ddITcY,”}/*!sc*/ .EDAYM{color:#00A0DE;font-family:Roboto;font-size:12px;font-weight:700;line-height:14px;margin-top: 24px;margin-right:10px;margin-bottom:4px;margin-left:auto;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.EDAYM{margin-right:0;} }/*!sc*/data-styled.g52[id=”Indication__IndicationWrapper-sc-pej6oy-0″]{content:”EDAYM,”}/*!sc*/ .isZyls{background-color:#FFFFFF;border:1px solid #ebeff7;margin-bottom:24px;border-radius:8px;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.isZyls:hover{box-shadow:0px 4px 8px 0px rgba(125,152,178,0.2);}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g53[id=”WidgetWrapper-sc-shhlf4-0″]{content:”isZyls,”}/*!sc*/ .ebaEOg{-webkit-align-self:stretch;-ms-flex-item-align:stretch;align-self:stretch;}/*!sc*/ @media screen only and (min-width:769px){.ebaEOg{margin-bottom:24px;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g70[id=”HeadlineContainer-sc-1trn1ue-0″]{content:”ebaEOg,”}/*!sc*/ .djLVWL{margin-top:16px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g75[id=”ShopListItemInner__ButtonItem-sc-f2puxl-0″]{content:”djLVWL,”}/*!sc*/ .jqhMxR{min-height:30px;padding-bottom:16px;}/*!sc*/ .jqhMxR.first-row{padding-top:16px;border -top:1px solid #ebeff7;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g76[id=”ShopListItemInner__ShopListItemWrapper-sc-f2puxl-1″]{content:”jqhMxR,”}/*!sc*/ .gbdeZT{-webkit-align-self:stretch;-ms-flex-item-align:stretch;align-self:stretch;}/*!sc*/ .gbdeZT .shop-link:last-child .shop-list-item-wrapper{padding-bottom:0;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g77[id=”ShopList__ShopListWrapper-sc-10ro888-0″]{content:”gbdeZT,”}/*!sc*/ .ipYBwv{padding:24px 12px;-webkit-flex-direction:column;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;-webkit-align -items:center;-webkit-box-align:center;-ms-flex-align:center;align-items:center;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){. ipYBwv{padding:24px;-webkit-flex-direction:row;-ms-flex-direction:row;flex-direction:row;-webkit-align-items:flex-start;-webkit-box-align:flex- start;-ms-flex-align:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g79[id=”produktboxV2__ProduktBoxInnerWrapper-sc-10w8fc-0″]{content:”ipYBwv,”}/*!sc*/ .hujpnv{width:100%;}/*!sc*/ @media only screen and (min-width:769px){.hujpnv{padding-left:24px ;border-left:1px solid #ebeff7;}}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g80[id=”produktboxV2__ContentContainer-sc-10w8fc-1″]{content:”hujpnv,”}/*!sc*/ .dcSChR{width:172px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g81[id=”produktboxV2__DesktopImageContainer-sc-10w8fc-2″]{content:”dcSChR,”}/*!sc*/ .cpgpuK{margin-top:24px;margin-bottom:24px;}/*!sc*/ data-styled.g82[id=”produktboxV2__ImageContainerMobile-sc-10w8fc-3″]{content:”cpgpuK,”}/*!sc*/ ]]>

The helmet of the popular brand Uvex hardly differs from a conventional bicycle helmet. Its intelligent functions are limited to sensor-controlled automatic lighting: depending on the ambient light, 40 LED spotlights integrated into the helmet light up automatically. This automatically makes the driver more visible, which ensures better visibility.

Battery life is between six and twelve hours and recharges via USB cable. Another LED lamp indicates the charge level. The smart bike helmet from Uvex is also waterproof. However, you have to do without other functions with this model. On the other hand, it most closely resembles a typical bicycle helmet with high wearing comfort.

Basics at a glance

Available sizes: 52-57cm, 56-61cm

Weight: 410 grams

Ventilation openings/visor/insect protection: yes/yes/n/a

Material: plastic, EPS inner shell

In-Mold Construction: Double-In-Mold

MIPS: no

Our conclusion: A smart bicycle helmet can be worthwhile

Especially if you want more than just head protection. Lighting in complete safety, informing the emergency services in the event of a fall, listening to music and making calls are possible thanks to Bluetooth and a smartphone connection. Depending on the range of functions, the prices sometimes differ very significantly, so you should consider beforehand what you value in your smart bicycle helmet.

With the Evo21 from Livall and the Lumos Ultra MIPS, our favorites are two equally well-equipped models with a convincing price-performance ratio. Above all, both models increase safety when driving. If you also want to listen to music on the bike or make phone calls via Bluetooth and smartphone, the best thing to do is to use the more expensive Sena R1 Evo smart headphones.

What to know about smart bike helmets

What distinguishes smarte from traditional bicycle helmets?

Classic and smart bicycle helmets protect the driver’s head from serious injury in the event of an accident and a fall. The helmets also comply with DIN EN 1078. What sets smart helmets apart from others, however, are the additional functions, which are primarily aimed at increasing safety on the bike.

Not all smart bike helmets have the same range of functions. One of the most common features is extended lighting, often with turn signals and brake lights. An SOS function that notifies emergency contacts in the event of a fall is also not uncommon. More expensive models also allow you to listen to music or make phone calls while driving.

It is almost always controlled either by remote control on the bike’s handlebars or via an app. Connectivity is still provided by Bluetooth, which is used to pair the headsets with the smartphone. Then often more detailed settings can be made and, for example, flashing modes can be set.