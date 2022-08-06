Rider seriously injured in a car accident: a horse dies

A runner was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Bielefeld. The 21-year-old’s horse was so badly injured it had to be euthanized, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the woman walked a path to Oerlinghauser Straße in the district of Lämershagen-Gräfinghagen. There the horse ran away for reasons that are still unclear and she lost control of the animal, which was then hit by a car. According to reports, he then left the scene of the accident with serious injuries and was stopped by bystanders.

A veterinarian euthanized the horse a short time later. The 33-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The “Westfalen-Blatt” first reported the accident.