Rider seriously injured in a car accident: a horse dies

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 6, 2022
1

A runner was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Bielefeld. The 21-year-old’s horse was so badly injured it had to be euthanized, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the woman walked a path to Oerlinghauser Straße in the district of Lämershagen-Gräfinghagen. There the horse ran away for reasons that are still unclear and she lost control of the animal, which was then hit by a car. According to reports, he then left the scene of the accident with serious injuries and was stopped by bystanders.

A veterinarian euthanized the horse a short time later. The 33-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The “Westfalen-Blatt” first reported the accident.

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 6, 2022
1
Photo of sadmin

sadmin

Related Articles

Rfid Technologies Market 2022 Size Analysis By Development History, Growth Status With Latest Trends Forecast to 2030

August 1, 2022

Health Insurance Exchange (Hix) Market 2022 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2028 – DC Health Link, Access Health CT, Costcoquote, Liazon, REALTORS, Your Health Idaho

August 2, 2022

Electric Power Substation Automation Market Share, Demand, Growth by Business Developments 2022 to 2028 – Ingeteam, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

August 1, 2022

Cryosurgical Systems Market Share Worldwide Analysis Gross Margin Study Latest Innovations Segments Growth Prediction Industry Trends And Opportunity Assessment By 2030

August 3, 2022
Back to top button