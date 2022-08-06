Serious traffic accident in Munich

Serious accident in Munich: A 58-year-old woman loses control of her car in Bogenhausen, which overturns.

A 58-year-old woman from Munich was leaving town on Mauerkircherstrasse in Munich on Thursday evening when she suddenly lost control of her car. According to firefighters, she hit a parked SUV and then rolled over with her BMW.

He stayed on the roof. A passerby observed the accident and dialed 112, reports the firefighters. The woman was seriously injured in the accident, according to firefighters.

Munich: 58-year-old man seriously injured in accident

Emergency services had to carefully rescue the 58-year-old man from the car accident. She was then transported to the shock room of a Munich clinic for further care, according to the fire department report.

Traffic was disrupted during the operation. The cause of the accident is still unclear, the police are investigating.