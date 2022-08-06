Serious traffic accident in Munich

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 6, 2022
1

Serious accident in Munich: A 58-year-old woman loses control of her car in Bogenhausen, which overturns.

A 58-year-old woman from Munich was leaving town on Mauerkircherstrasse in Munich on Thursday evening when she suddenly lost control of her car. According to firefighters, she hit a parked SUV and then rolled over with her BMW.

He stayed on the roof. A passerby observed the accident and dialed 112, reports the firefighters. The woman was seriously injured in the accident, according to firefighters.

Munich: 58-year-old man seriously injured in accident

Emergency services had to carefully rescue the 58-year-old man from the car accident. She was then transported to the shock room of a Munich clinic for further care, according to the fire department report.

Traffic was disrupted during the operation. The cause of the accident is still unclear, the police are investigating.

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 6, 2022
1
Photo of sadmin

sadmin

Related Articles

IBM Watson Services Market Growth | Future Trends, Development Strategies Forecast to 2030 – KPMG International Limited, Capgemini SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited

August 2, 2022

Photonic-crystal Fiber Market Is Booming Worldwide | NKT PHOTONICS, Photonics Bretagne, MKS Instruments (Newport), Glophotonics, Gooch and Housego PLC…… and more

August 4, 2022

Mobile Business Process Management (BPM) Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Opportunities during 2022 to 2028 – 360logica, Adobe, AgilePoint, Attachmate

August 1, 2022

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide | MSR technologies, Continental, Bosch GmbH, Holley Performance, Eaton and more

August 1, 2022
Back to top button