Successor to the 9 euro ticket: the Greens offer a 49 euro ticket

If you also want to travel all over the country with the ticket, you will have to pay 20 euros more according to the Greens’ proposal. The offer of a ticket at 49 euros could “completely break through the jungle of prices”, announce the Greens. Dealing with the “often confusing pricing would end for a lot of people.”

The Minister of Transport does not want to pay

The crucial point of a successor plan for the nine-euro note is always the financing. The federal government spent 2.5 billion euros on the shortfall of the federal states responsible for public transport in the three months of June, July and August. The Association of German Transport Companies has calculated that a 69 euro ticket it offers would require an additional two billion euros per year.

The Greens propose the abolition of the company car privilege: “Among other things” the CO2 emissions of vehicles must be taken into account more. The additional income could be “transparent” in funding cheap tickets. “Instead of a privilege that primarily benefits high earners, we enable a broad-impact transport policy measure that also provides an effective incentive for climate protection,” the document says.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) recently said that there could be no follow-up regulation for the nine euro note. Minister responsible for transport Volker Wissing (FDP) hails the success of the ticket, but recently said that the federal states had to see “how they want to finance it”.