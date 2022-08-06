The uncle of Beatrix von Storch (AfD) is dead

Since July 18, the Bad Segeberg police have been looking for Beatrix von Storch’s uncle. Now it’s clear: the 97-year-old is dead.

About two weeks ago, the uncle of AfD politician Beatrix von Storch disappeared in Bad Segeberg (Schleswig-Holstein). Now sad certainty: Anton Graf Schwerin von Krosigk is dead. He was found in a field not far from his car on Thursday evening, police told t-online on request.

According to this, the police assume that he drove his car into a field, then got out and started running, then drove away a little further and fell to the ground. A farmer first found the black Golf of the pensioner, and a little later too.

Loading…

to integrate

No indication of debt to a third party

There is no evidence of third-party negligence, police said. “A reliable identification can only be made once forensic examinations have been completed.” The man is said to have died shortly after his disappearance.

Anton Graf Schwerin von Krosigk (independent) was a well-known politician in the region. He served as a district administrator for many years and was also involved with the Rotary Club, which he helped found. Since her father was finance minister under Adolf Hitler, her niece has been AfD politician Beatrix von Storch. She asked for help with social media research and offered 1,000 euros to find out.