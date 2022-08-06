Two Porsches stolen from underground car parks in Essen

Within days, two Porsche Carreras were stolen from underground car parks in Essen. The luxury thief seems to like the color black.

The shock was profound when a 46-year-old woman from Essen returned from vacation on Sunday and was looking for her Porsche. Because he was no longer there. The woman from Essen had parked the luxury car in a closed underground parking lot on Ruhrstrasse on July 12. It was stolen from there.

“The car is a high quality black Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. The yellow brake calipers and yellow seat belts inside are striking,” police said.

Essen: The attacker struck again a few days later

A few days later, on August 4, a Porsche was also stolen from another underground parking lot in Kettwig. The day before, the 66-year-old owner had parked the luxury car in the underground car park of an apartment building “Am Kettwiger Ruhrbogen”. Then Thursday morning the shock: the Porsche had been stolen. It’s also a black Porsche 911 Carrera.

Police are now looking for witnesses who have made suspicious sightings and/or can provide information about the stolen Porsche vehicles. Whistleblowers should contact Essen Police on 0201/829-0.

