Ukraine War Live Blog | Atomic Energy Organization warns of catastrophe in Zaporizhia

The Russian occupation administration in Kherson reports the death of a member

7:10 p.m.: According to the Russian occupation administration, one of its members died after an attack in the Cherson region of southern Ukraine. The deputy head of the administration set up by the Russians in the city of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaly Gura, succumbed to his injuries, pro-Russian politician Yekaterina Gubareva wrote on Telegram on Saturday. Russian state news agency Ria Novosti also reported Gura’s death. As a result, he was allegedly attacked by unknown persons with a gun earlier today near his house.

The second Ukrainian grain transporter has arrived in Istanbul

5:15 p.m.: A ship carrying 33,000 tons of corn from Ukraine arrived in Istanbul on Saturday for inspection. This was announced by the Turkish Ministry of Defense on Twitter. It is the second grain carrier since Turkey negotiated an international agreement on Ukrainian exports across the Black Sea. Two other ships are expected soon.

After the attacks at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant: shutdown of the reactor

3:48 p.m .: After attacks on the site of the Zaporijia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, one of the nuclear reactors was shut down, according to the Ukrainian state operator. The “emergency protection system” was triggered by the airstrikes and the reactor was shut down, Energoatom said on the Telegram online service on Saturday. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for Friday’s attacks.

According to Energoatom, the shelling “severely damaged” an “auxiliary building” and a nitrogen and oxygen station. There is still a risk of radioactive radiation and an increased risk of fire, the operator explained. However, Ukrainian personnel are working and the plant continues to generate electricity.

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine resigns after controversial report

2:12 p.m .: Oksana Pokalchuk accuses the human rights organization of seizing Kremlin propaganda. Now she is drawing the consequences. Learn more here.

Separatist leader in intensive care – Was he poisoned?

2:00 p.m.: Volodymyr Saldo heads the military administration of occupied Kherson. Now he is in a coma. Learn more here.

British Intelligence: Long Russian Convoys Head South

10:26: According to British information, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is entering a new phase. The UK Ministry of Defense expects the heaviest fighting to move to a nearly 350 kilometer long front line that runs southwest near Zaporizhia to Cherson and therefore runs parallel to the Dnieper river. This was announced by the ministry on Saturday morning in its regular Ukraine War Intelligence Update.

In Zaporizhia there is a Ukrainian nuclear power plant occupied by Russia, the most powerful in Europe. Kherson is connected to the occupied Crimean peninsula from the Black Sea by a strategically important railway line.

In anticipation of Ukraine’s counter-offensive or in preparation for a possible attack, Russian forces were almost certainly massing in southern Ukraine, the British wrote. Long Russian military convoys continued to move southwest away from Ukraine’s Donbass region. Military equipment was also reportedly brought into Crimea from the Russian-controlled areas of Melitopol, Berdyansk and Mariupol, as well as via mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge.