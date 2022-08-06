Ukraine War Live Blog | Reactor shut down after attacks on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Separatist leader in intensive care – Was he poisoned?

2:00 p.m.: Volodymyr Saldo heads the military administration of occupied Kherson. Now he is in a coma. Learn more here.

British Intelligence: Long Russian Convoys Head South

10:26: According to British information, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is entering a new phase. The UK Ministry of Defense expects the heaviest fighting to move to a nearly 350 kilometer long front line that runs southwest near Zaporizhia to Cherson and therefore runs parallel to the Dnieper river. This was announced by the ministry on Saturday morning in its regular Ukraine War Intelligence Update.

In Zaporizhia there is a Ukrainian nuclear power plant occupied by Russia, the most powerful in Europe. Kherson is connected to the occupied Crimean peninsula from the Black Sea by a strategically important railway line.

In anticipation of Ukraine’s counter-offensive or in preparation for a possible attack, Russian forces were almost certainly massing in southern Ukraine, the British wrote. Long Russian military convoys continued to move southwest away from Ukraine’s Donbass region. Military equipment was also reportedly brought into Crimea from the Russian-controlled areas of Melitopol, Berdyansk and Mariupol, as well as via mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge.

Russian army convoy (file image): Troops heading south. (Credit: Peter Kovalev/imago images)

The Ukrainian defensive wall in Donbass is under pressure

08:00: According to information from Kyiv, Russian troops attack with all their might Bakhmut, the cornerstone of the defense system around the last Ukrainian agglomeration of Donbass. “The enemy launches an attack on Bakhmut, the fighting continues,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report on Saturday. The day before, pro-Russian rebels had reported that fighting was already taking place within the city limits. Information provided by both parties cannot be independently verified.

Since the capture of Luhansk Oblast, Russian offensive efforts in eastern Ukraine have focused on neighboring Donetsk Oblast. Gradually, the Russian invaders have been able to push back the Ukrainian defenders in recent weeks. They now control about 60% of the territory. The headquarters of the Ukrainian troops in the Donbass is located in the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, where before the war a good half a million people lived. From the east, this area is secured by the Siwersk–Soledar–Bakhmut line of fortifications.

It now wobbles in several places. Russian troops are also in front of Siwersk and Soledar. However, the heaviest fighting is currently taking place around the crossroads of Bakhmut, which the Russians are bombarding with artillery and tanks.