What damages do I have to pay?

Signs of wear or excessive use? identify the differences

There is no objective criterion to define excessive wear. However, you can use the free damage catalog from Dekra or TÜV on the Internet for guidance. Here are examples with photos.

Common signs of use include:

slight paint abrasions on the door edges or in the area of ​​the loading sill, small stone chips on the windscreen, scratches on the roof.

Some of the faults that may charge you include:

Scratches that cannot be polished out, severe paint abrasion, hail damage, severe parking dents and body deformation

Leasing contracts: fee differences

What you will have to pay in the end also depends on the leasing contract you have concluded.

With a residual value contract, you as a tenant bear the so-called residual value risk. This was the standard rental method. A residual value of the fee is calculated when the contract is concluded. If the vehicle ends up being worth less, you will have to pay the difference.

Common problem: The residual value was often set at an unrealistic level in order to offer low rental rates. If the residual value was lower at the time of delivery (which often happened), the risk of high additional payments increased. Mileage leasing is based on kilometers driven. If you have driven more kilometers than stipulated in the contract, you must pay for the additional kilometers – there is a reimbursement for fewer kilometers. As a rule, there is a tolerance of up to 2,500 km for additional kilometers. If the car is excessively worn, you have to pay the so-called depreciation.

Important: The reduction in value does not automatically correspond to the sum of the repair costs that would be incurred to eliminate the damage or excessive wear. This is the amount by which the value of the car itself is reduced.

Contract with right of sale: Here the leasing company can ask you to buy the car if it is worth less than the calculated residual value at the end of the contract. Conversely, you only have the right to buy if it has been contractually agreed with the retailer.

Return Checklist

Be sure to keep all inspection appointments and replace wear parts during the term of the contract Keep receipts for repairs or inspections Clean the car before handover and prepare it before handover. You can let the professionals do it, but a trip to the car wash and interior cleaning is usually enough. Before returning the car, have it checked by an expert of your choice to get an idea of ​​the situation. This gives you the opportunity to remedy minor faults yourself. Take witnesses with you during the surrender. Bring all the accessories indicated in the contract, for example winter tires, safety vests, cables or the spare key. Remove any parts you installed yourself. . Put on the original tires if it is indicated in the contract. Photograph the car from all sides (including the interior) at the time of delivery and document any damage in detail. Read the defect report carefully and only sign it if you agree with the documented damage. Get all verbal agreements in writing. Otherwise, you risk unconsciously accepting flaws.