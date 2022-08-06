What protects against damage to car tires – recognize three warning signs

Some bad habits will sooner or later lead to a breakout. But you can change that – and watch out for the warning signs.

Whether full throttle or emergency braking: your tires do the heavy lifting – but only if they are completely undamaged. Even minor damage is therefore dangerous. This is how they are warned.

The only link between the car and the road is the tyre: on a few square centimeters of rubber, it spins around the bends and brakes to a stop – full force if necessary.

A damaged tire is not capable of this peak performance. Worse still, it can erupt without warning. And it can end in a fiasco. That’s why it’s important to handle tires with care – and identify damage early on.

How does tire damage happen?

Too low air pressure usually leads to failure. It is therefore best to check it every two weeks, recommends the ADAC. Penetrated objects, such as a nail or a piece of broken glass, can also damage the tire and gradually deflate it. Severe wear and old age are other risk factors. The Traffic Club advises replacing tires after a maximum of eight years.

How can you prevent tire damage?

Check and correct tire pressure every two weeks. Observe the manufacturer’s information. Ideally, measure the pressure when cold, because the temperature influences the result. Check the condition of the tires when filling. Do not rely on the tire pressure monitoring system: in some cases, a creeping puncture is detected too late, the system only reports a 20% pressure loss. In this case, driving is no longer safe Replace old worn tires with new ones. The tires must not be more than eight years old and, by law, the profile must be at least 1.6 millimeters deep. However, four millimeters is recommended. Avoid borders. If necessary: ​​drive at a right angle. Never park on the curb with half a tire.

How do you notice tire damage?

But sometimes not all precautionary measures help – the tire always breaks. Before the big bang, there are usually signs. Reduced tire pressure significantly changes driving behavior:

The car pulls either to the left or to the right. It reacts spongily when steering. She rocks.

What to do in the event of a damaged tyre?

If you notice the red flags, stay calm and avoid frantic driving. Turn on the hazard warning lights. Stop the car as gently as possible. Do not brake suddenly – this could cause the rear to skid.