40-year-old man walks through a red light – ‘like a theater of war’

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 7, 2022
4

There was a terrible accident near Los Angeles: six people died when a car ran a red light and drove them away.

Several people died in a serious car accident near Los Angeles, the metropolis on the west coast of the United States. At least five people died in the View Park-Windsor Hills incident Thursday (local time) and nine others were injured, the fire department said. Authorities included a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Another person was later found dead in a car crash, local media reported.

“It almost looks like a war zone,” a local police officer told reporters. Surveillance video released by US media shows a car rushing through an intersection at a red light, taking several vehicles with it. Some immediately caught fire.

Loading…

to integrate

According to initial investigations, the driver of the car survived the accident. It is a 40-year-old woman, reports “CBS Los Angeles”. It is not known whether it was drugs or alcohol. Police said eight of the injured were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including six children and teenagers.

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 7, 2022
4
Photo of sadmin

sadmin

Related Articles

Ito Sputtering Targets Market Report Size, Industry Trends, Share, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2022-2030

August 2, 2022

Machine Learning Software Market Research Report (2022) By types, Product Application and Leading Companies| Complete Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Microsoft, Google, TensorFlow, Kount, Warwick Analytics, Apache SINGA

August 2, 2022

Cheese Making Culture: Market 2022 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players | DSM, CSK, Lactina, Danisco

August 3, 2022

Home Improvement Products Market Size 2022 Survey Report by Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 | Home Depot, Lowe’s, Inside Tweedy and Popp Hardware, Ace Hardware

August 5, 2022
Back to top button