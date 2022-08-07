After the success EM | The federal government wants to strengthen women’s football

Also in view of the great success of the European Championships in England, the Federal Government wants to provide more support for women’s football. “It is a concern of the federal government as a whole to strengthen sport, including women’s football,” said government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner.

Sports and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to work “to reinforce the importance of women’s football and provide additional support”, added a spokesperson for her house. Details were not given. The spokeswoman for the Greens parliamentary group, Britta Haßelmann, also criticized the DFB and made specific demands.

On Sunday evening, the German women’s national football team lost 2-1 after extra time against England, hosts of the European Championship final in London. Thanks to “the confident appearance at this tournament”, the German team has become “a role model for many women in sport and also in other areas of society”, said government spokesman Büchner: “Perhaps it can also be said that especially in a summer with so much oppressive news that the wonderful performance of the DFB women in this European Championship has done a lot of people in Germany good.”

“It was a fantastic performance”

The leader of the Greens parliamentary group, Haßelmann, also expressed her gratitude. “Congratulations. It was a fantastic performance, an outstanding tournament and great team play,” she told the German Press Agency in Berlin. The team and coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg have achieved something that goes far beyond the runners-up title: “You have not only brought women’s football onto millions of screens, but into the hearts of millions of people.”

This “incredible performance” should now be followed by “incredible efforts from the football associations DFB and DFL”. The DFB must make matches and leagues much more visible. “The fact that the awareness isn’t really there is apparent when three games of a men’s DFB Cup are scheduled alongside the women’s final at Wembley,” Haßelmann criticized: “The promotion of young girls and women passionate about football must be massively expanded. There it cannot fail because of the financial resources of the DFB. We really have to start now.