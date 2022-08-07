BVB confirms: Modest change before the end



1. FC Köln will play against Schalke 04 on Sunday. Anthony Modeste is not in the squad. The Frenchman faces a change. Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the agreement with 1. FC Köln on a transfer with Anthony Modeste. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl announced on Sunday: “We have reached a verbal agreement in principle with 1. FC Köln regarding a change of striker Anthony Modeste to BVB. However, the medical examination is still pending, as is clarification of contract details, so at this time we cannot report completion yet.” Cologne sporting director Christian Keller has also confirmed this. That’s why Modeste is also absent from the group for the game against Schalke 04 (from 5.30 p.m. in the live ticker on t-online). “Sport1” and “Express” previously reported on the progress of the negotiations. According to ‘Sky’, BVB will pay five million euros for the French striker. Modeste will receive a one-year contract with a salary of up to six million euros. The 34-year-old scored 20 goals last year in the Bundesliga. At Dortmund, he replaces Sébastien Haller, who will be out for months due to a diagnosis of testicular cancer. Haller had moved to BVB as Haaland’s successor.