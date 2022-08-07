Discrimination lawsuit: Google is aiming for a million dollar contract

San Francisco (dpa) – Google wants to settle a discrimination lawsuit by employees in California with a payment of 118 million dollars. The equivalent of 112.6 million euros should go to employees who joined the class action.

The settlement also provides for an outside expert to review Google’s employment practices, according to a statement from plaintiffs’ attorneys over the weekend.

The agreement will only enter into force after approval by the competent judge. In a statement to the Financial Times, Google stressed that the settlement was not an admission of guilt. However, after five years of litigation, both parties agreed that this was the best solution. The trial of the trial was scheduled for January next year.

The lawsuit, which dates back to 2017, focuses on the allegation that women in the same positions earn less than men – a violation of California law. The case has been granted class action status on behalf of more than 15,000 women.