Ex-BVB striker scores twice on ManCity debut

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 7, 2022
3

He left Dortmund and moved to Manchester City in England. But only the place has changed, otherwise Erling Haaland will continue where he left off: scoring goals.

Ahead of his father Alf-Inge Haaland, who played for the Citizens from 2000 to 2003, the 22-year-old put the visitors ahead with a 36th-minute penalty. In the second half (65th), he restarted after an assist from Kevin De Bruyne.

Haaland is only the second player – after Sergio Aguero – to score twice on his league debut for Man City. The Norwegian moved from Borussia Dortmund to the team coached by Pep Guardiola this summer for around 75 million euros.

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 7, 2022
3
Photo of sadmin

sadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Linear Vibration Motor Market 2022 Competition Landscape 2028 | Nidec, AAC Technologies, Samsung, KOTL

Linear Vibration Motor Market 2022 Competition Landscape 2028 | Nidec, AAC Technologies, Samsung, KOTL

August 1, 2022
Photo of Downhill Skis Market Quantitative Analysis, Opportunistic Scope, Possibilities Of The Sector By Region

Downhill Skis Market Quantitative Analysis, Opportunistic Scope, Possibilities Of The Sector By Region

August 2, 2022
Photo of Color Coated Aluminum Coil Market 2022 Rising Wave of New Technologies – Key Players as Yieh Corp, Alucosuper New Materials, Chalco Aluminum, Jiangsu Lidao New Material

Color Coated Aluminum Coil Market 2022 Rising Wave of New Technologies – Key Players as Yieh Corp, Alucosuper New Materials, Chalco Aluminum, Jiangsu Lidao New Material

August 4, 2022

Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Feed Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2022-2028

August 3, 2022
Back to top button