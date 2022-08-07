Ex-BVB striker scores twice on ManCity debut
He left Dortmund and moved to Manchester City in England. But only the place has changed, otherwise Erling Haaland will continue where he left off: scoring goals.
Ahead of his father Alf-Inge Haaland, who played for the Citizens from 2000 to 2003, the 22-year-old put the visitors ahead with a 36th-minute penalty. In the second half (65th), he restarted after an assist from Kevin De Bruyne.
Haaland is only the second player – after Sergio Aguero – to score twice on his league debut for Man City. The Norwegian moved from Borussia Dortmund to the team coached by Pep Guardiola this summer for around 75 million euros.