Fans are not allowed out of the stadium – police speak of a dangerous situation

Fans are not allowed out of the stadium – police speak of a dangerous situation

Excitement just before the end of the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. The police warned of a dangerous situation.

A suspicious car at Signal-Iduna-Park caused a stir during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen (1-0). At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, police saw a vehicle running in a nearby parking lot. According to a statement from authorities late that evening, “two empty gun holsters” were found inside.

The police had asked spectators to remain in the stadium after the final whistle. “It cannot be excluded that this vehicle could pose a threat,” she wrote on Twitter.

Police later said: “As part of the additional check, the owner, who was also the driver of the vehicle, was identified and found at the stadium. He was taken into custody and questioned about his vehicle. All dangerous situations could be eliminated. in this context will.” The owner holds a “small gun license”.

The go-ahead for the visitors came 23 minutes after the final whistle. The police assured: “According to the current state of the investigation, neither the vehicle nor the owner represented a danger at any time.”