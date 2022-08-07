Gaming becomes a way of life – influencers and trading apps: young people discover the stock market

If you look around on Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok, or Twitch, you’ll find an almost endless wealth of information. Many influencers, some with hundreds of thousands of followers, explain the basics of the stock market, give simple tips for opening a securities account and savings plans, or analyze individual stocks.

The channels are called “Aktien mit Kopf” or “Madame Moneypenny”. “The subject has just come out of the dry and dusty corner,” says Margarethe Honisch of the financial blog “Fortunalista”. Because stock market knowledge is available everywhere, many more people have dared to take their finances into their own hands.

The institute welcomes the new information offers: “The stock market culture in Germany can only benefit from this”, says Christine Bortenlänger, boss of the DAI. Given the lack of economic education in schools, there is “a real need”.

Access easier than ever

In general, the information gap between private investors and institutional players has narrowed thanks to such formats, explains the spokesman of the German Association for the Protection of Ownership of Securities (DSW), Jürgen Kurz . However, he clarifies: “You have to distinguish between serious information on the accumulation of wealth and some market criers who mainly push individual stocks because they have them in their portfolio and would like to get rid of them. At a good price.”

It is not only access to information that is becoming easier. Access to the stock market is also easier than ever: with the stock market apps, for example, you can start trading after just a few clicks and video identification. “The whole thing has a playful nature and I believe that many young people take advantage of these offers,” says Kurz. However, consumer advocates warn not to be tempted to gamble by the playful presentation.

What do young people really want in the stock market? Recently, price rallies around Gamestop and other stocks had thrown a spotlight on the young trading scene. Even the hype around fun currencies like Dogecoin does not initially suggest that those affected care about long-term foresight.

“I feel like the responsible investment community is most important,” says YouTuber Kehl. Many started with slightly less risky ETFs (exchange-traded funds). Recently, however, interest in individual stocks or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin has also increased. Figures from the stock market institute show that new shareholders under the age of 30 took shares and funds in roughly equal shares. And in the under 40 group, only one in four only have individual stocks in their portfolio.

DAI boss Bortenlänger recommends four things to young shareholders: build up reserves in advance, invest the money generously, invest continuously and stick to it for the long term. Experts say the latter in particular will be a baptism of fire for the nascent sharing culture, as young people have yet to experience a crash.