German Football Association | Voss-Tecklenburg before Chancellor’s visit: “Don’t just talk”

During the European Championships in England in July, Scholz tweeted, among other things, using the hashtag #equalpay (equal pay): “It’s 2022. Women and men should be paid the same. That’s worth also for sport, especially national teams (.. .).” The women of the DFB would have received 60,000 euros each for the title. The men would have received 400,000 euros last year.

“It’s important that well-known personalities stand up for us,” national goalkeeper Merle Frohms said during Saturday night’s joint television appearance with the national coach. When asked what she expects from women’s football, the 27-year-old VfL Wolfsburg player wrote on a flipchart: “Visibility. Equal opportunity. Acceptance.” Voss-Tecklenburg mentioned – each with a bold exclamation point – “base salaries in the league. Talent equity = NLZ. Primetime kickoff times.”

National coach for base salaries in the league

Talented girls should be admitted to the youth academies (NLZ) of the big clubs, which has so far been the exception. His first approach would be “that we can turn all Bundesliga players into professionals, that is, base salaries in the league. But not ‘equal pay’ in the men’s dimension,” Voss said. Tecklenburg on BR. According to his knowledge, “certainly 50%” of Bundesliga players need to have a job to support themselves.

The next international home match on October 7 in Dresden against France will be broadcast by ARD from 8:30 p.m. In any case, the vice-champions of Europe can count on the support of Scholz. The ex-Chancellor had already had during the European Championship: “I was very satisfied with the intensive, charismatic and intelligent messages from Angela Merkel. She watched every game and supported us, and it was great” , reported Voss-Tecklenburg.