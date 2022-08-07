Incident at the BVB match: the police fear an Islamist origin

On Saturday evening there was a lot of excitement and a police operation around the Bundesliga game between BVB and Leverkusen. Now there are more details.

The incident involving an empty car with the engine running and two empty gun holsters at the Dortmund football stadium was more dramatic for investigators than previously known: in the car on Saturday, during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, two empty pistols from holsters and a Koran were found – which is why an Islamist origin was not initially ruled out. The German press agency learned this from security circles. The “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” had already reported. In the end, it all turned out to be a false alarm.

However, the chain of coincidences had put the police on high alert: according to the “Stadt-Anzeiger”, the owner of the car had accidentally started his car from the stadium using the app. Security forces watched the empty car, which suddenly started rolling. The alerted police found the Koran next to the two empty casings. At that time, it was assumed that there was at least one possible Islamist threat. Stadium fans were asked not to leave the arena after the final whistle. Heavily armed police guarded the car.

According to the “Stadt-Anzeiger”, the police quickly found the owner of the car. He had to go home with the police, show his guns in their holsters and his gun license. Then the green light was given.