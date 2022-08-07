Install and configure WhatsApp – Here’s how

Do you already have a WhatsApp account and want to set it up on your new smartphone? Here you can read how the move works without any problems.

Step 2: Sign up for WhatsApp

After opening it for the first time, WhatsApp will ask you to enter your country code and phone number. The country code for Germany is “+49”. Put this in place of the zero in your area code. Example: +49 175 12345XY. Then confirm the number you entered again. To verify your number, WhatsApp will send you a free SMS code in a few minutes. Enter the code and connect your phone number to WhatsApp. You are now registered with the messenger. WhatsApp will now request access to your contacts and permission to send notifications. You must answer yes to both of these questions because Messenger needs these permissions to function properly.

3rd step: create a profile

If you open WhatsApp after setting it up, you end up in the inbox, which is currently empty. Before filling it with the first messages, you must first configure your profile, for this, go to the settings. Tap the profile picture at the top to set a picture. You can select it from your recordings or take a new photo yourself. You can also set a name there that all your contacts can see. You can also create a status under “Info”. It can be a short text or a sentence about yourself, which will then be displayed in your profile. Alternatively, you can also choose from several suggestions.

Step 4: Make contact

Now is the time to find your friends in WhatsApp.

If you have authorized it, your phone will automatically access your smartphone’s address book. Based on the respective number, it recognizes which of your contacts are also registered on WhatsApp. These then appear under the “Contacts” tab. To start a conversation on Android, simply tap the contact. A chat window will now open. As an iPhone user, the fastest way to open a conversation with your contacts is to tap on the small icon in the upper right corner of the “Chats” menu and select the appropriate chat partner there. . You can compose a message and then send it. in the lower input field. Besides normal text messages, you can also record voice messages or share photos, videos, contacts, documents and your location with your chat partner.

If the WhatsApp font is too boring for you, you can simply select another one. You can find out how it works here.

Are you missing a contact in WhatsApp? One reason for this may be that you haven’t saved it to your phone’s global address book. Create an entry there accordingly and look again in your WhatsApp contacts to see if the corresponding person now appears in the list.

Step 5: Tones and Customization

Once you are familiar with WhatsApp, you can make some adjustments.

Under “Settings” and then “Notifications” (Android) or “Notifications” (iPhone), for example, you can control exactly how WhatsApp should notify you of incoming messages. Decide if and with what tone your mobile phone will notify you. Here you can also activate or deactivate the vibration or the message via the LED light Via “Settings/Chats” and “Background” (Android) or “Chat background” (iPhone), you access a menu in which you can set the background photo for your chats. Last but not least, your status report is also important. This will appear in your friends’ “Contacts” list under your name. In the “Settings” at the top of your profile, tap to change this general notification under “Status”.