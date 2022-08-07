Leroy Sané apparently in the sights of Manchester United

The DFB star is currently only FC Bayern’s second choice. Now a top club from England comes into play – who themselves are currently in trouble.

Is there a national player leaving Munich? Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, now also the talent Mathys Tel – the Munich offensive is top notch, and in almost every position. So good that a DFB star is almost forgotten: Leroy Sané. The striker is currently only the second choice of the record-breaking German champions, Musiala has moved ahead of him with manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Is there now a way out for Sané? “Sport Bild” reports with reference to the English “Mirror”: Manchester United are interested in the 26-year-old. The “Red Devils” have already contacted the Munich team. Because: New manager Erik Ten Hag would like to strengthen United’s attack, particularly in terms of the transfer theater around the disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo.

And: At United, the situation is not going to calm down. Because on Sunday, the team suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Old Trafford at the start of the Premier League season. Against the underdog Brighton & Hove. Winner of the match: former Ingolstadt player Pascal Gross, who beat United almost single-handedly with a brace in the first half. Even the connecting goal for the home side was created by an own goal from Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister (68th). Ronaldo came on in the 53rd minute – allegedly due to fitness issues.