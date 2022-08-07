Maximilian Arland loves the American lifestyle

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 7, 2022
0

Berlin (AP) – moderator Maximilian Arland (37) is a big fan of the American metropolis Los Angeles – and could imagine living there.

“I’ve been to Los Angeles twice this year and now I have an apartment there. At some point, I even want to move there,” Arland said on the sidelines of the ‘Tribute to Bambi’ gala. in Berlin. The weather in Los Angeles is a dream and you can do a lot of hiking there. “I also like the American lifestyle.”

But he still loves Berlin just as much, said Arland: “I have lived here for exactly three years and have settled in a nice corner of Hackescher Markt. Normally, I even get homesick as soon as I leave Berlin, even if I go to my mother’s.” The only place he doesn’t get homesick is Los Angeles.

The host and pop singer has presented his show “Musik auf dem Land” on MDR since 2012.

