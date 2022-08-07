Media Report: Traffic Light Coalition Plans Comprehensive Mobility App

Stuttgart (dpa) – According to a press report, the Berlin traffic light coalition is planning a mobility app for the whole of Germany.

One of them would “advance digital reservation and payment between providers,” Federal Government Railway Commissioner Michael Theurer told the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” dailies (Monday). . The Ministry of Transport does not want to develop a mobile phone application, but rather create the framework for software publishers. “Transport companies and mobility providers will be obliged to provide their real-time data under fair conditions,” said the FDP politician.

“Now we have to transfer the simple rules of the 9 euro note into the future,” environmental politician Matthias Gastel, a member of the Bundestag’s transport committee, told newspapers. “The traffic light government will launch a uniform mobility app for the whole of Germany.”

With the special ticket, passengers can use local and regional transport throughout Germany for one month for 9 euros. Tickets are sold for the months of June, July and August.