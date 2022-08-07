RB Leipzig start with a draw at VfB Stuttgart

The VfB initially searched in vain for a remedy. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side, who only spared themselves injury time on the last matchday of the season, only started the game after 15 minutes.

The agile Silas Katompa Mvumpa went a little too impetuously against Willi Orban then pushed the ball beyond the goal (18th). Ahamada did better. Assist provider Sasa Kalajdzic was, alongside goalkeeper Müller, the second change in terms of DFB Cup progress as the Swabians battled to a 1-0 victory at third division club SG Dynamo Dresden.

No creative idea

A push from Konstantinos Mavropanos almost turned the tide just before the break. However, the Greek centre-back’s long shot hit the post.

Leipzig had more ball possession. However, there was a lack of creative ideas. A possible solution is apparently in sight. German national player Werner was not in the squad of his hometown club Chelsea FC. As ‘Bild’ reported just before kick-off, the striker’s comeback action is imminent. “Fix is ​​basically a deal for me when it’s signed. I can say: we haven’t signed a new player and haven’t signed anything anywhere,” general manager Oliver Mintzlaff told DAZN on Sunday.

In Stuttgart, RB had to do without Werner. The attacking game only became more focused after the change of sides after an hour. Müller stopped a shot from Hugo Novoa (62nd), and the goalkeeper also won against Nkunku three minutes later. The pressure from the guests steadily increased – in the end without the last success.