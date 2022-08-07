Schalke are annoyed by the decisions of the referees

The only undisputed goal was Cologne’s third goal from Dejan Ljubicic (80), whose header hit the post with the heel of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. Substitute Marius Bülter had previously shortened for Schalke (77th).

Despite all the anger against the referees: the Royal Blues, who also played their last Bundesliga game to date on May 22, 2021 in Cologne, must have realized that the path to staying in the league will be very difficult.

It looked like Schalke wanted to take advantage of Cologne’s uncertainty over the upcoming loss of striker Anthony Modeste. The Royal Blues started furiously and celebrated Zalazar’s goal too early. The scene was like a wake-up call for Cologne, who then created a number of decent chances and took control. Almost nothing came from Schalke in this phase. When Drexler had to leave the field, the balance of power finally swung in favor of FC.

Modest probably at the medical visit on Monday

Cologne looked for gaps and tried to overwhelm Schalke’s defence. Forwards Jan Thielmann and Florian Dietz were the center of attention. Collectively, the FC Baumgart coach wanted to replace Modeste, who is so important for the Cologne game and who will probably complete his medical at BVB on Monday.

Just in time for the start of the season at Cologne, it has been leaked that Modeste, who scored 20 goals at Cologne last year, is leaving the club. Baumgart therefore removed the Frenchman from the squad for the duel with the promoted team.

The Cologne team showed in the second half that it is also possible without Modeste. Defender Kilian firmly stabilized the ball in the goal after a corner kick, Kainz increased.

FC kept the game firmly under control and could only be blamed for not leading even more clearly. Instead, Bülter once again caused excitement out of nowhere – but only for a few minutes.