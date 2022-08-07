Small car with pep – Kia E-Soul in the car test: lifestyle at the charging station

But the space conditions are quite ok: the trunk with 315 to 1339 liters is noticeably smaller than in the E-Niro. And that overhangs the 4.20 meter long Soul by about 15 centimeters. But the cool body from Korea provides enough space in all seats and even for adults the rear seat is not a penalty area.

Electric but not exotic

The fact that the Soul has an “E” in its name and is now only available as an electric vehicle, at least in Europe, is quickly forgotten after boarding. Of course, the car is quiet. It produces spatial sound when starting to protect pedestrians. And once you’ve mastered the game with recuperation levels to recuperate energy when braking on the steering wheel paddle shifters, you’ll be driving with a pedal most of the time.

Moreover, the small car can hardly hide its impressive weight of 1.8 tons, especially in tight turns. But aside from those quirks, the electric drive is unobtrusive in the best sense, and you drive the E-soul like any other small car.

At least if you opt for the more powerful of the two engines. The engine then develops 150 kW/204 hp, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 7.9 seconds and the top speed is 167 km/h. But above all, the battery then has a capacity of 64 kWh, which is sufficient for 452 kilometers on the test bench and also allows a test day without an anxious look at the charge level. Because you can easily cover 300, rather 350 kilometers before having to recharge.

Alternatively, just like the Niro, Kia is offering a slimmed-down version with less power and a shorter range. There the engine only has 100 kW/136 hp and the battery 39.2 kWh, so that after the kickdown at 155 km/h and in the standard cycle after 277 kilometers it’s over. What sets the E-Soul apart from other small cars are the numerous driving programs: with them you can drive the car sportily or so economically that the air conditioning is throttled in addition to engine performance and you gain a few kilometers of autonomy. .

Traffic jam driver and quick charge function

According to the manufacturer, the standard equipment of the Stromer, which can reach speeds of up to 167 km/h, includes a traffic jam pilot, LED headlights, a new telematics system with online function and a charging function. fast, with which the battery can be filled to 80% in less than an hour.

There are also plenty of extras. The Soul offers all sorts of assistants, from remote control to a head-up display and comfort features such as heated seats on all seats.